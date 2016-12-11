Kentucky-Hofstra basketball, Lamar Jackson and more Big Blue Links

Big Blue Links for Sunday:
▪ Hofstra happy to go the extra mile for a shot at Kentucky, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. The two teams square off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
▪ Hofstra relishing its Kentucky test, reports Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.
▪ John Calipari promised he would play fast and the numbers back up the Kentucky coach, says my Sunday column. UK is currently 11th in the nation in pace of play and fourth in the nation in scoring.
▪ De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk are exceeding Kentucky’s high standards for freshman productivity, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader in his Sunday notebook.
▪ Will poor shooting cost Kentucky a shot at the Final Four? asks Keith Peel in a guest post for Vaught’s Views.
▪ Isaiah Briscoe knows he is Kentucky’s energy source, reports Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
I don’t think he’s overrated, but I’m less high on Malik Monk than some, probably. https://t.co/eo0mnat4aW— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 11, 2016
▪ Briscoe says straight up he’s the leader of the team, writes Fletcher Page of the C-J.
▪ UK women looking for big things from its biggest players, writes Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader. Kentucky plays Arizona State in Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.
▪ After his interim head coaching stint at Purdue, Gerad Parker wants another opportunity, writes Mark Story of the Herald-Leader. The Boilermakers went 0-6 under the former Kentucky wide receiver, who replaced the fired Darrell Hazell.
▪ Will playing in a Florida bowl help Kentucky football’s recruiting in Florida? asks Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader. The consensus is yes.
▪ Mark Stoops and D.J. Eliot talked bowl prep, recruiting and other tidbits on Saturday, reports Smith.
▪ Stephen Johnson versus Louisville voted best moment of 2016, reports Chris Fisher of the Cats Pause.
▪ Lamar Jackson is equipped to top even himself, writes Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal. Saturday night, Jackson became the first Louisville football player to win the Heisman Trophy.
▪ The dream Jackson had in middle school came true in real life, writes Eric Crawford of WDRB.
▪ Lamar officially became a legend on Saturday, reports Steve Jones of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Stephen Johnson congratulated Lamar Jackson for winning the Heisman, reports Nation of Blue.
▪ Louisville moved to 9-1 with a sloppy win over Texas Southern, reports Rick Bozich of WDRB. “We came out very flat. They had the energy. They had the momentum,” said U of L’s Donovan Mitchell.
▪ Eastern Kentucky has four-game win streak snapped in overtime loss at Ball State, reports AP.
▪ Grayson Allen puts on a show in Duke’s romp over UNLV, reports Jessika Morgan of the Raleigh News and Observer.
▪ Bill Self is right to take measured approach with Carlton Bragg, says Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star. Bragg was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery this week.
▪ Missouri gets caught in a three-point barrage by Arizona, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.
Kentucky vs. Hofstra
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Joe Lunardi
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
