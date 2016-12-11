College basketball on TV for Dec. 11

Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and the “Bracketologist” himself Joe Lunardi make up the ESPN broadcast team that will be at the Barclays Center for Sunday’s 3 p.m. tipoff for No. 6 Kentucky vs. Hofstra.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky women are on the SEC Network at 1 p.m. against Arizona State at Rupp Arena.
As Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader reports, Hofstra is happy to go the extra mile for a shot at the tradition-rich Cats. This game was to be played in the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum, which is next door to the Hofstra campus. When that project was pushed back, however, the game was moved to Brooklyn.
Here is a look at Kentucky’s previous games in the Barclays Center:
▪ On 11-9-12, UK beat Maryland 72-69. Jarrod Polson was the big surprise, coming off the bench to score 10 points in the brand new Barclays Center. Polson’s buddy, Kyle Wiltjer, led the way with 19 points in the UK win. Archie Goodwin added 16. Nerlens Noel scored just four points, but grabbed nine rebounds against Mark Turgeon’s Terrapins, which shot just 33.3 percent from the floor.
▪ On 12-1-13, UK beat Providence 79-65. Willie Cauley-Stein scored 15 points and blocked nine shots in the Kentucky victory. Cauley-Stein jammed home a lob from Aaron Harrison to break a 35-35 tie with 1:41 left in the first half. Harrison hit a floater with 10 seconds left to give UK a 39-35 lead at the break. The Cats then outscored Providence 8-2 starting the second half to take control. James Young scored 18 and Harrison 15 for the winners.
▪ On 12-19-15, UK lost 74-67 to Ohio State. Jamal Murray scored 27 of his game-high 33 points in the second hallf in a losing cause. Murray made seven three-pointers. John Calipari’s club trailed 37-25 at halftime. UK whittled the Buckeyes’ lead down to 63-60 with 4:07 left, but Poythress missed the front end of the bonus with 3:34 remaining and UK got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
As for the rest of Sunday’s action, No. 7 North Carolina plays host to Tennessee at 5 p.m. It follows the UK-Hofstra game on ESPN. North Carolina is 9-1. The Heels lone loss was at Indiana in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Roy Williams was not happy, however, with UNC’s 76-73 win over Davidson earlier this week. Tennessee, with nine new players this season, is off to a 4-3 start.
No. 21 Florida visits arch-rival Florida State at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. The Gators put up a respectable fight last Tuesday in an 84-74 loss to Duke at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic. Down 10 at the half, the Gators twice got within seven but were no match for Luke Kennard’s 29 points, Amile Jefferson’s 24 or Jayson Tatum’s 22. The UF-FSU hoops series has a history of close games.
Alabama travels to Eugene to play No. 24 Oregon at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Avery Johnson has played an ambitious schedule in his second year as Bama’s head coach. The Crimson Tide has lost at home to Dayton (77-72), to Valparaiso (68-60) on a neutral floor and on the road to Texas (77-68). The team had a players-only meeting after the Texas loss. Oregon has won five straight since losing to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational.
Here’s the full list of college basketball games on television for Sunday:
Sunday, Dec. 11
▪ 12:00 - Ole Miss at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - St. John’s at LIU-Brooklyn (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 1:00 - Arizona State at Kentucky women (SEC)
▪ 3:00 - Hofstra vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Florida at Florida State (ESPNU)
▪ 5:00 - Tennessee at North Carolina (ESPN)
▪ 5:00 - Northern Illinois at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 6:00 - Alabama at Oregon (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Savannah State at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - New Orleans at Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Nevada at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - Pepperdine at USC (Pac-12)
KENTUCKY VS. HOFSTRA
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Joe Lunardi
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
