College basketball on TV for Dec. 11

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic Pause

1:48 Top chefs team up at UK to help cancer patients

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:10 Darin Hinshaw thrilled with bowl game in Florida

1:23 Eddie Gran happy with first bowl practice

1:03 De'Aaron Fox says UK trying to get ball to Bam

2:15 Isaiah Briscoe: We learned we can be beaten

1:03 Joel Justus: Isaiah Briscoe keys our energy

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'