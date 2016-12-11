Liveblog: Kentucky-Hofstra basketball

Kentucky is back in Brooklyn as the Cats take on Hofstra in a 3 p.m. game on ESPN.
We will be courtside blogging live from the Barclays Center. Join us with your comments, questions, quips, complaints. etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and you will see your posts appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.
KENTUCKY VS. HOFSTRA
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Joe Lunardi
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments