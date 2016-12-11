Numbers and notes from Kentucky basketball’s win over Hofstra

Numbers and notes from Kentucky’s 96-73 win over Hofstra at the Barclays Center:
▪ Kentucky shot 51.4 percent, the sixth time in 10 games in which the Cats have shot 50 percent or better. The season-high remains 55.4 percent against Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 25.
▪ UK took 23 three-pointers, which Calipari said “is high for us.” Not this year, apparently. UK has taken 20-or-more threes in eight straight games.
▪ The Cats went eight-of-23 from behind the arc for 34.8 percent. Malik Monk was four-of-10. Take away Monk and UK was four-of-13 from three.
▪ Hofstra was 23-of-37 from the foul line compared to 14-of-21 for Kentucky. The 37 free throws tied the fourth-most by an opponent in the John Calipari Era at UK.
▪ Kentucky was outrebounded 45-41. That’s the fourth time this season the Cats have been beaten on the boards. Stephen F. Austin (by eight), Michigan State (by four), UCLA (by three) have also outrebounded the Cats.
▪ UK got 12 offensive rebounds in 38 opportunities for just 31.9 percent. That was the second lowest ORP of the season. UK claimed just 22.5 percent of its offensive rebound opportunities against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
▪ Hofstra had 19 offensive rebounds, the most by a UK opponent this season. The Pride’s offensive rebounding percentage was 39.6. Valpo’s was 40.0 on Wednesday night.
▪ Kentucky averaged 1.247 points per possession, the ninth time in 10 games the Cats have been at 1.0 or better. The 0.926 against Michigan State is the exception.
▪ UK had 77 possessions, the fewest since 74.5 against Michigan State. Every game since then, Kentucky had at least 80 possessions.
▪ Kentucky had 20 assists. Isaiah Briscoe led the way with six.
▪ Hofstra shot 33.8 percent, second straight opponent to shoot less than 35 percent. Valparaiso shot 34.3 percent on Wednesday night at Rupp.
▪ After UCLA made 10 of 23 three-pointers in that 97-92 win over Kentucky last Saturday, UK’s next two foes have made a combined 10 of 37 threes. Valpo was four-of-15. Hofstra was six-of-22.
▪ Hofstra averaged 0.941 points per possession. UCLA, which averaged 1.169, is the only team to average more than a point per possession against Kentucky so far this year.
▪ Hofstra committed 14 turnovers, but turned it over on just 18 percent of its possessions. That’s the second best percentage against UK this year. Arizona State turned it over on just 15.8 percent.
▪ Hofstra had just one steal. Kentucky had four, matching its season low against Canisius.
▪ Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in seven straight games. He scored 14 points on Sunday. Adebayo has made 12 of 19 shots over his last two games.
▪ Isaiah Briscoe made eight of 11 shots on the way to scoring 19 points. And after missing all six of his three-point attempts the last two games, Briscoe was one-of-two on Sunday.
▪ Mainly because of first half foul trouble, De’Aaron Fox played a season-low 24 minutes. He still scored 15 points. Fox also had a season-low two assists.
▪ Fox missed his only three-point attempt and is now three-of-21 from three-point range for the season.
▪ Fox was a perfect five-of-five from the foul line.
▪ Wenyen Gabriel played a season-low 13 minutes. He did grab four rebounds in those 13 minutes.
▪ Derek Willis had a season-high eight rebounds to go with eight points.
▪ Dominique Hawkins had three assists and no turnovers in 14 minutes. On the season, Hawkins has 29 assists and three turnovers.
▪ Malik Monk scored 20 points, the sixth time in 10 games he has scored 20-or-more points. Monk made four of 10 three-pointers, the third time this year he has attempted at least 10 threes. Monk was seven-of-11 from three against Michigan State. He was three-of-10 from three against Arizona State in the Bahamas.
▪ Mychal Mulder had five rebounds in 15 minutes. Mulder has 12 rebounds in 31 minutes over his last two games.
Opponents with 35-or-more free throws in Calipari Era
Opponent
Date
Site
FT
FTA
Pct
East Tennessee State
3/18/10
NCAA Tourney
21
37
0.568
North Carolina
12/4/10
Chapel Hill
26
37
0.703
North Carolina
12/14/13
Chapel Hill
26
45
0.578
Arkansas
1/14/14
Fayetteville
29
41
0.707
Kansas
1/30/16
Lawrence
30
47
0.638
Florida
3/1/16
Gainesville
16
37
0.432
Hofstra
12/11/16
Brooklyn
23
37
0.622
Isaiah Briscoe’s game-by-game stats this season
Date
Opponent
MP
FG
FGA
3P
3PA
FT
FTA
O
D
R
PF
TP
A
TO
BS
S
11/11/16
SFA
31
6
11
1
3
4
7
0
1
1
2
17
2
4
0
1
11/13/16
Canisius
32
9
13
0
0
3
4
0
5
5
3
21
2
1
1
0
11/15/16
vsMich St
35
8
18
0
3
5
5
2
2
4
1
21
2
1
0
1
11/20/16
Duquesne
17
4
10
0
1
5
6
0
3
3
0
13
5
3
1
4
11/28/16
vsAriz St
25
7
9
2
2
4
6
1
3
4
3
20
7
1
0
3
12/3/16
UCLA
34
4
14
0
5
4
7
1
3
4
4
12
3
3
0
0
12/7/16
Valpo
24
4
7
0
1
2
3
0
1
1
2
10
2
3
0
2
12/11/16
vsHofstra
32
8
11
1
2
2
5
1
1
2
3
19
6
3
0
0
