Sidelines with John Clay

December 11, 2016 8:09 PM

Numbers and notes from Kentucky basketball’s win over Hofstra

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

BROOKLYN

Numbers and notes from Kentucky’s 96-73 win over Hofstra at the Barclays Center:

▪ Kentucky shot 51.4 percent, the sixth time in 10 games in which the Cats have shot 50 percent or better. The season-high remains 55.4 percent against Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 25.

▪ UK took 23 three-pointers, which Calipari said “is high for us.” Not this year, apparently. UK has taken 20-or-more threes in eight straight games.

▪ The Cats went eight-of-23 from behind the arc for 34.8 percent. Malik Monk was four-of-10. Take away Monk and UK was four-of-13 from three.

▪ Hofstra was 23-of-37 from the foul line compared to 14-of-21 for Kentucky. The 37 free throws tied the fourth-most by an opponent in the John Calipari Era at UK.

▪ Kentucky was outrebounded 45-41. That’s the fourth time this season the Cats have been beaten on the boards. Stephen F. Austin (by eight), Michigan State (by four), UCLA (by three) have also outrebounded the Cats.

▪ UK got 12 offensive rebounds in 38 opportunities for just 31.9 percent. That was the second lowest ORP of the season. UK claimed just 22.5 percent of its offensive rebound opportunities against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

▪ Hofstra had 19 offensive rebounds, the most by a UK opponent this season. The Pride’s offensive rebounding percentage was 39.6. Valpo’s was 40.0 on Wednesday night.

▪ Kentucky averaged 1.247 points per possession, the ninth time in 10 games the Cats have been at 1.0 or better. The 0.926 against Michigan State is the exception.

▪ UK had 77 possessions, the fewest since 74.5 against Michigan State. Every game since then, Kentucky had at least 80 possessions.

▪ Kentucky had 20 assists. Isaiah Briscoe led the way with six.

▪ Hofstra shot 33.8 percent, second straight opponent to shoot less than 35 percent. Valparaiso shot 34.3 percent on Wednesday night at Rupp.

▪ After UCLA made 10 of 23 three-pointers in that 97-92 win over Kentucky last Saturday, UK’s next two foes have made a combined 10 of 37 threes. Valpo was four-of-15. Hofstra was six-of-22.

▪ Hofstra averaged 0.941 points per possession. UCLA, which averaged 1.169, is the only team to average more than a point per possession against Kentucky so far this year.

▪ Hofstra committed 14 turnovers, but turned it over on just 18 percent of its possessions. That’s the second best percentage against UK this year. Arizona State turned it over on just 15.8 percent.

▪ Hofstra had just one steal. Kentucky had four, matching its season low against Canisius.

▪ Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in seven straight games. He scored 14 points on Sunday. Adebayo has made 12 of 19 shots over his last two games.

▪ Isaiah Briscoe made eight of 11 shots on the way to scoring 19 points. And after missing all six of his three-point attempts the last two games, Briscoe was one-of-two on Sunday.

After UCLA made 10 of 23 three-pointers in that 97-92 win over Kentucky last Saturday, UK’s next two foes have made a combined 10 of 37 threes. Valpo was four-of-15. Hofstra was six-of-22.

▪ Mainly because of first half foul trouble, De’Aaron Fox played a season-low 24 minutes. He still scored 15 points. Fox also had a season-low two assists.

▪ Fox missed his only three-point attempt and is now three-of-21 from three-point range for the season.

▪ Fox was a perfect five-of-five from the foul line.

▪ Wenyen Gabriel played a season-low 13 minutes. He did grab four rebounds in those 13 minutes.

▪ Derek Willis had a season-high eight rebounds to go with eight points.

▪ Dominique Hawkins had three assists and no turnovers in 14 minutes. On the season, Hawkins has 29 assists and three turnovers.

▪ Malik Monk scored 20 points, the sixth time in 10 games he has scored 20-or-more points. Monk made four of 10 three-pointers, the third time this year he has attempted at least 10 threes. Monk was seven-of-11 from three against Michigan State. He was three-of-10 from three against Arizona State in the Bahamas.

▪ Mychal Mulder had five rebounds in 15 minutes. Mulder has 12 rebounds in 31 minutes over his last two games.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Opponents with 35-or-more free throws in Calipari Era

Opponent

Date

Site

FT

FTA

Pct

East Tennessee State

3/18/10

NCAA Tourney

21

37

0.568

North Carolina

12/4/10

Chapel Hill

26

37

0.703

North Carolina

12/14/13

Chapel Hill

26

45

0.578

Arkansas

1/14/14

Fayetteville

29

41

0.707

Kansas

1/30/16

Lawrence

30

47

0.638

Florida

3/1/16

Gainesville

16

37

0.432

Hofstra

12/11/16

Brooklyn

23

37

0.622

Isaiah Briscoe’s game-by-game stats this season

Date

Opponent

MP

FG

FGA

3P

3PA

FT

FTA

O

D

R

PF

TP

A

TO

BS

S

11/11/16

SFA

31

6

11

1

3

4

7

0

1

1

2

17

2

4

0

1

11/13/16

Canisius

32

9

13

0

0

3

4

0

5

5

3

21

2

1

1

0

11/15/16

vsMich St

35

8

18

0

3

5

5

2

2

4

1

21

2

1

0

1

11/20/16

Duquesne

17

4

10

0

1

5

6

0

3

3

0

13

5

3

1

4

11/28/16

vsAriz St

25

7

9

2

2

4

6

1

3

4

3

20

7

1

0

3

12/3/16

UCLA

34

4

14

0

5

4

7

1

3

4

4

12

3

3

0

0

12/7/16

Valpo

24

4

7

0

1

2

3

0

1

1

2

10

2

3

0

2

12/11/16

vsHofstra

32

8

11

1

2

2

5

1

1

2

3

19

6

3

0

0

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

View more video

Sports Videos