College basketball on TV for Dec. 17

Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and John Schriffen will be on the call for first Ohio State-UCLA and then Kentucky-North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic from Las Vegas.
Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Dec. 17
▪ 12:00 - Texas A&M vs. Arizona (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Georgetown at Syracuse (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Wagner at Providence (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
▪ 12:30 - Memphis at Oklahoma (CBS)
▪ 1:00 - Charleston Southern at Georgia (SEC)
▪ 1:30 - Manhattan vs. Florida State (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 2:00 - Notre Dame vs. Purdue (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Fort Hays State at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 2:00 - Chicago State at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:30 - Arkansas vs. Texas (ESPNU)
▪ 2:30 - Fairleigh Dickinson at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 3:00 - MD-Eastern Shore at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 3:00 - Ohio State vs. UCLA (CBS)
▪ 3:00 - Kansas State vs. Colorado State (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Eastern Illinois at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Charlotte vs. Florida (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 4:00 - Santa Clara at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 4:30 - Robert Morris at Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 5:00 - Butler vs. Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 5:30 - North Carolina vs. Kentucky (CBS)
▪ 6:00 - Prairie View A&M at Utah (Pac-12)
▪ 6:00 - Delaware at Seton Hall (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 6:00 - Texas Southern at LSU (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Jackson State at Baylor (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 7:00 - Dayton vs. Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Davidson vs. Kansas (ESPN2)
▪ 8:00 - Wake Forest at Xavier (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Cal-Poly at California (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Oral Roberts at Creighton (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 8:30 - Chattanooga at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 9:30 - BYU vs. Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 10:30 - Troy at USC (Pac-12)
▪ 11:00 - UNLV vs. Oregon (ESPN2)
Comments