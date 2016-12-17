Sidelines with John Clay

December 17, 2016 4:39 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-North Carolina basketball

In a matchup of traditional powers and current top 10 teams, No. 6 Kentucky takes on No. 7 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Tipoff is 5:45 p.m. on CBS.

We were unable to get to T-Mobile Arena but we are blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

KENTUCKY VS. NORTH CAROLINA

When: Saturday, 5:45 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Records: Kentucky 9-1; North Carolina 10-1

TV: CBS (WKYT-27) with Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and John Schriffen

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt; Westwood One (WLXG-AM 1300) with John Sadak and Steve Lappas.

