December 27, 2016 9:48 AM

College basketball on TV for Dec. 27

The Big 10 kicks off its season with four conference games running back-to-back-to-back-to-back on ESPN2.

The best of the quartet figures to be the 9 p.m. matchup between Michigan State and a resurgent Minnesota.

Tom Izzo’s young Spartans are 8-5 and have won four of their last five. The loss in that stretch came at home to Northeastern 73-71. Michigan State has also lost to Arizona (65-63), Kentucky (69-48), Baylor (73-58) and Duke (78-69).

Minnesota is 12-1 overall. The Golden Gophers lone loss came at Florida State 75-67 on Nov. 28. Richard Pitino’s club went 8-22 overall and 2-16 in the Big 10 last season.

Here is the list of college basketball games on television Tuesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

▪ 3:00 - Northwestern at Penn State (ESPN2)

▪ 5:00 - Illinois at Maryland (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Kent State at Texas (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Rutgers at Wisconsin (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Lander at South Carolina (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Michigan State at Minnesota (ESPN2)

▪ 9:00 - SMU at Memphis (ESPNU)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Top scoring offenses

  • 1. The Citadel 103.2
  • 2. UCLA 95.8
  • 3. Oklahoma State 93.3
  • 4. Kentucky 93.1
  • 5. West Virginia 91.8
  • 6. Central Michigan 91.3
  • 7. Portland State 89.9
  • 8. Creighton 89.8
  • 9. UNCW 88.9
  • 10. Indiana 88.8
  • 11. Fort Wayne 88.8
  • 12. North Carolina 88.7
  • 13. Florida State 88.1
  • 14. Louisiana 86.7
  • 15. Kansas 86.6
  • 15. Marshall 86.6
  • 17. Washington 86.3
  • 18. Savannah State 86.2
  • 19. Marquette 85.9
  • 20. Notre Dame 85.3

Source: NCAA statistics

