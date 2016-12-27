College basketball on TV for Dec. 27

The Big 10 kicks off its season with four conference games running back-to-back-to-back-to-back on ESPN2.
The best of the quartet figures to be the 9 p.m. matchup between Michigan State and a resurgent Minnesota.
Tom Izzo’s young Spartans are 8-5 and have won four of their last five. The loss in that stretch came at home to Northeastern 73-71. Michigan State has also lost to Arizona (65-63), Kentucky (69-48), Baylor (73-58) and Duke (78-69).
Minnesota is 12-1 overall. The Golden Gophers lone loss came at Florida State 75-67 on Nov. 28. Richard Pitino’s club went 8-22 overall and 2-16 in the Big 10 last season.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television Tuesday.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
▪ 3:00 - Northwestern at Penn State (ESPN2)
▪ 5:00 - Illinois at Maryland (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Kent State at Texas (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Rutgers at Wisconsin (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Lander at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Michigan State at Minnesota (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - SMU at Memphis (ESPNU)
Top scoring offenses
- 1. The Citadel 103.2
- 2. UCLA 95.8
- 3. Oklahoma State 93.3
- 4. Kentucky 93.1
- 5. West Virginia 91.8
- 6. Central Michigan 91.3
- 7. Portland State 89.9
- 8. Creighton 89.8
- 9. UNCW 88.9
- 10. Indiana 88.8
- 11. Fort Wayne 88.8
- 12. North Carolina 88.7
- 13. Florida State 88.1
- 14. Louisiana 86.7
- 15. Kansas 86.6
- 15. Marshall 86.6
- 17. Washington 86.3
- 18. Savannah State 86.2
- 19. Marquette 85.9
- 20. Notre Dame 85.3
Source: NCAA statistics
