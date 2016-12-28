SEC bowl games gear up and more Big Blue Links

Big Blue Links for Wednesday:
▪ Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson has a unique talent for throwing the deep ball, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Mark Stoops trusts Eddie Gran as key to Kentucky’s 2016 success, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ Kentucky staying focused in Florida, reports Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal. UK plays Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
▪ Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson calls running back Marcus Allen a program guy, reports Ken Sugiura of the AJC.
▪ Ole Miss basketball coach Andy Kennedy says this may be the fastest Kentucky team he has seen, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. UK opens SEC play at Mississippi on Thursday night.
▪ Rebels’ guard Cullen Neal decided he needed a change of pace after playing for father, reports Tipton.
▪ Rick Pitino praises Virginia ahead of Louisville’s ACC opener, reports Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal. The two teams meet Wednesday night at U of L.
▪ Lamar Jackson has the right stuff for an encore, writes Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal. Louisville plays LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.
▪ LSU running back Derrick Guice has been through a lot to get to where he is now, writes Matt Hayes of Bleacher Report.
▪ Kevin Scarbinsky of the Birmingham News interrupts bowl season to give Auburn basketball a well-deserved shout-out.
▪ South Carolina basketball wins a laugher over Lander, reports Chris Dearing for The State.
▪ Mississippi State quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson named offensive coordinator at Houston, reports Michael Bonner of the Clarion-Ledger.
▪ We’re headed for a College Football Playoff title rematch, says my notes column.
Nick Saban's Doghouse: A Place Where No Player Wants to Be https://t.co/PNEPElrq3y via @bleacherreport— Darryl McAdoo (@D_Mc357) December 28, 2016
▪ Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has fun talking Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin, reports Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser.
▪ Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster credits joining fraternity with his success, reports Aaron Suttles of Tide Sports.
▪ Washington quarterback Jake Browning has lifted Huskies to new heights, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
▪ John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel says Tennessee fans are running out of patience with Butch Jones.
▪ Tennessee defensive star Derek Barnett says skipping bowl would be disrespectful, reports Patrick Brown of Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Vols play Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.
▪ Mel Tucker says Georgia defense is still a work in progress, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph. The Bulldogs play TCU in the Liberty Bowl.
▪ Hugh Freeze searching for better chemistry at Ole Miss, reports Parrish Alford the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
SEC teams in bowl games
Monday, Dec. 26
St. Petersburg Bowl: Mississippi State 17, Miami (O) 16
Independence Bowl: North Carolina State 41, Vanderbilt 17
Wednesday, Dec. 28
9:00 - Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 29
2:00 - Birmingham Bowl: South Carolina vs. South Florida (ESPN)
5:30 - Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 30
12:00 - Liberty Bowl: Georgia vs. TCU (ESPN)
3:30 - Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Nebraska (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 31
11:00 - Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Louisville (ABC)
11:00 - Taxslayer Bowl: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (ESPN)
3:30 - Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Washington (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
1:00 - Outback Bowl: Florida vs. Iowa (ABC)
8:30 - Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma (ESPN)
Comments