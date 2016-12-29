SEC openers headline college basketball on television for Thursday

Bob Wischusen and Jay Bilas will be on the call Thursday night as Kentucky travels to Ole Miss for the SEC opener for both teams. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Thursday:
▪ 7:00 - Tennessee at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Butler at St. John’s (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Georgia at Auburn (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Kentucky at Ole Miss (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - Florida at Arkansas (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Vanderbilt at LSU (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - Saint Mary’s at Loyola-Marymount (ESPNU)
Sagarin college basketball ratings for SEC
- 5. Kentucky
- 14. Florida
- 30. South Carolina
- 34. Arkansas
- 42. Texas A&M
- 55. Georgia
- 66. Auburn
- 74. Tennessee
- 75. Vanderbilt
- 79. Ole Miss
- 80. Alabama
- 103. LSU
- 106. Mississippi State
- 142. Missouri
Source: Jeff Sagarin computer ratings
