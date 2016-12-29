Sidelines with John Clay

December 29, 2016 8:36 AM

SEC openers headline college basketball on television for Thursday

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Bob Wischusen and Jay Bilas will be on the call Thursday night as Kentucky travels to Ole Miss for the SEC opener for both teams. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Thursday:

▪ 7:00 - Tennessee at Texas A&M (SEC)

▪ 7:00 - Butler at St. John’s (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7:00 - Georgia at Auburn (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Kentucky at Ole Miss (ESPN2)

▪ 9:00 - Florida at Arkansas (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Vanderbilt at LSU (ESPNU)

▪ 11:00 - Saint Mary’s at Loyola-Marymount (ESPNU)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Sagarin college basketball ratings for SEC

  • 5. Kentucky
  • 14. Florida
  • 30. South Carolina
  • 34. Arkansas
  • 42. Texas A&M
  • 55. Georgia
  • 66. Auburn
  • 74. Tennessee
  • 75. Vanderbilt
  • 79. Ole Miss
  • 80. Alabama
  • 103. LSU
  • 106. Mississippi State
  • 142. Missouri

Source: Jeff Sagarin computer ratings

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

View more video

Sports Videos