December 31, 2016 6:59 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia Tech football

JACKSONVILLE

Kentucky makes its first bowl appearance since 2010 when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Taxslayer Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Taxslayer Bowl: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Records: Georgia Tech 8-4; Kentucky 7-5

TV: ESPN with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

