January 3, 2017 7:29 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Texas A&M basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

After trouncing Ole Miss last week in Oxford, Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena for its SEC home opener against Texas A&M. It’s a 9 p.m. start on ESPN.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, compliments, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically.

TEXAS A&M AT KENTUCKY

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

Tipoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN with Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

