Praise CW Lexington for college basketball on television for Wednesday

Locally, thank goodness for CW Lexington, or WKYTDT, the WKYT-TV sister station that broadcasts on channel 5 (or channel 914 in HD) that also carries ACC Network sports telecasts. Without it, we wouldn’t get to see Wednesday night’s Louisville-Notre Dame game from South Bend.
The 9 p.m. start features the No. 9-ranked Cardinals against the 23rd-ranked Fighting Irish. Louisville, which lost to Virginia after beating visiting Kentucky on Dec. 21, is coming off a win over Indiana last Saturday. (But who hasn’t beaten IU lately?). The Cards are 12-2. Notre Dame is also 12-2.
This shapes-up as another interesting top defense vs. top offense matchup. Louisville still ranks first in the nation in defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy. Notre Dame is No. 11 in offensive efficiency. Louisville is trying not to drop to 0-2 in ACC play.
Also Wednesday, No. 8-ranked Duke embarks on its first game without legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is taking a leave of absence for back surgery. Assistant coach Jeff Capel takes the reins for the Blue Devils, who host Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Yellow Jackets stunned visiting North Carolina last Saturday.
No. 1-ranked Villanova travels to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse for a 6:30 game on Fox Sports 1. Villanova is 14-0. Butler is 12-2 with losses to Indiana State and St. John’s.
No. 2 Baylor plays host to Iowa State at 8 p.m. on ESPN News. The Bears are a perfect 13-0. Forward Jonathan Motley is averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for Scott Drew’s squad.
Here is the full list of college basketball games on television for Wednesday:
Wednesday, Jan. 4
▪ 6:30 - Rutgers at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 6:30 - Villanova at Butler (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Miami at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
▪ 7:00 - Auburn at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Georgia Tech at Duke (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Georgetown at Providence (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Iowa State at Baylor (ESPN News)
▪ 8:30 - Penn State at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 8:30 - Creighton at St. John’s (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - LSU at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Oregon at Washington (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - Tulane at Houston (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Temple at SMU (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Virginia at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
▪ 9:00 - Louisville at Notre Dame (ACC/WKYTDT)
▪ 11:00 - Oregon State at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 11:00 - Boise State at UNLV (CBS Sports)
▪ 11:00 - New Mexico at Utah State (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - San Diego State at Nevada (ESPN2)
Top college basketball teams by record
Unbeaten teams
- Villanova 14-0
- Gonzaga 14-0
- Baylor 13-0
Teams with one loss
- Florida State 14-1
- UCLA 14-1
- USC 14-1
- Creighton 13-1
- Kansas 13-1
- St. Mary’s 12-1
- Virginia Tech 12-1
