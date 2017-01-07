College basketball on television: Jan. 7

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold and Tara Petrolino comprise the SEC Network crew for Saturday night’s Kentucky-Arkansas tilt at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
There’s a full slate of college hoops on the tube for Saturday, but first a word from Roy Williams.
"We're Moses Malone'n it," Roy says of rebounding numbers. "Laying it up, missing it, laying it up, missing it." Says numbers are "skewed."— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) January 6, 2017
Now here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Jan. 7
▪ 12:00 - Butler at Georgetown (Fox)
▪ 12:00 - DePaul at Seton Hall (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ACC/WKYTDT)
▪ 1:00 - Missouri at Georgia (SEC)
▪ 1:00 - Michigan State at Penn State (ESPN)
▪ 1:00 - TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 1:00 - UMass at VCU (NBC Sports)
▪ 1:30 - Texas A&M at South Carolina (CBS)
▪ 2:00 - Louisville at Georgia Tech (ACC/WKYTDT)
▪ 2:00 - Creighton at Providence (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - Boston College at Duke (Fox Sports South)
▪ 2:30 - St. John’s at Xavier (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:00 - Clemson at Notre Dame (ESPNU)
▪ 3:00 - Oregon State at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 3:00 - Saint Joseph’s at Fordham (NBC Sports)
▪ 3:15 - Maryland at Michigan (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Mississippi State at LSU (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Southern Illinois at Missouri State (CBS Sports)
▪ 5:00 - Illinois at Indiana (ESPNU)
▪ 5:00 - Utah at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 5:00 - South Florida at SMU (ESPN News)
▪ 5:00 - George Mason at St. Bonaventure (NBC Sports)
▪ 5:15 - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Ole Miss at Auburn (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - UNLV at Utah State (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Vanderbilt at Alabama (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Oregon at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN News)
▪ 7:15 - Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - Marquette at Villanova (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)
▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Cincinnati at Houston (ESPNU)
▪ 9:15 - Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)
▪ 9:30 - Colorado at Arizona (Pac-12)
▪ 11:00 - San Diego State at Boise State (ESPNU)
▪ 11:15 - Nevada at New Mexico (ESPN2)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Kentucky
2-0
12-2
Florida
2-0
11-3
Vanderbilt
2-0
8-6
South Carolina
1-0
11-3
Alabama
1-0
8-5
Arkansas
1-1
12-2
LSU
1-1
9-4
Georgia
1-1
9-5
Tennessee
1-1
8-6
Miss State
0-1
9-4
Missouri
0-1
5-8
Auburn
0-2
10-4
Ole Miss
0-2
9-5
Texas A&M
0-2
8-5
