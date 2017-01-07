Sidelines with John Clay

January 7, 2017 10:11 AM

College basketball on television: Jan. 7

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold and Tara Petrolino comprise the SEC Network crew for Saturday night’s Kentucky-Arkansas tilt at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

There’s a full slate of college hoops on the tube for Saturday, but first a word from Roy Williams.

Now here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Jan. 7

▪ 12:00 - Butler at Georgetown (Fox)

▪ 12:00 - DePaul at Seton Hall (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ACC/WKYTDT)

▪ 1:00 - Missouri at Georgia (SEC)

▪ 1:00 - Michigan State at Penn State (ESPN)

▪ 1:00 - TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU)

▪ 1:00 - UMass at VCU (NBC Sports)

▪ 1:30 - Texas A&M at South Carolina (CBS)

▪ 2:00 - Louisville at Georgia Tech (ACC/WKYTDT)

▪ 2:00 - Creighton at Providence (CBS Sports)

▪ 2:00 - Boston College at Duke (Fox Sports South)

▪ 2:30 - St. John’s at Xavier (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 3:00 - Clemson at Notre Dame (ESPNU)

▪ 3:00 - Oregon State at Washington (Pac-12)

▪ 3:00 - Saint Joseph’s at Fordham (NBC Sports)

▪ 3:15 - Maryland at Michigan (ESPN2)

▪ 3:30 - Mississippi State at LSU (SEC)

▪ 4:00 - Southern Illinois at Missouri State (CBS Sports)

▪ 5:00 - Illinois at Indiana (ESPNU)

▪ 5:00 - Utah at Arizona State (Pac-12)

▪ 5:00 - South Florida at SMU (ESPN News)

▪ 5:00 - George Mason at St. Bonaventure (NBC Sports)

▪ 5:15 - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN2)

▪ 6:00 - Ole Miss at Auburn (SEC)

▪ 6:00 - UNLV at Utah State (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - Vanderbilt at Alabama (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Oregon at Washington State (Pac-12)

▪ 7:00 - Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN News)

▪ 7:15 - Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN2)

▪ 7:30 - Marquette at Villanova (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 8:00 - N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)

▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at Kentucky (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Cincinnati at Houston (ESPNU)

▪ 9:15 - Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)

▪ 9:30 - Colorado at Arizona (Pac-12)

▪ 11:00 - San Diego State at Boise State (ESPNU)

▪ 11:15 - Nevada at New Mexico (ESPN2)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC men’s basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

Kentucky

2-0

12-2

Florida

2-0

11-3

Vanderbilt

2-0

8-6

South Carolina

1-0

11-3

Alabama

1-0

8-5

Arkansas

1-1

12-2

LSU

1-1

9-4

Georgia

1-1

9-5

Tennessee

1-1

8-6

Miss State

0-1

9-4

Missouri

0-1

5-8

Auburn

0-2

10-4

Ole Miss

0-2

9-5

Texas A&M

0-2

8-5

