January 10, 2017 5:01 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Vanderbilt basketball

NASHVILLE

Kentucky invades Music City to take on Vanderbilt in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at Meorial Gymnasium. The game is being televised by ESPN.

We will be blogging live from the historic building. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, compliments, etc. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville

TV: ESPN with Brent Musburger, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

