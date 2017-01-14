Sidelines with John Clay

January 14, 2017 10:19 AM

Links: Auburn faces monumental task; UK gymnastics sets new mark

By John Clay

Saturday links:

▪ To speed or not to speed, that is the question for Auburn against Kentucky, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Bruce Pearl and Auburn embracing monumental task, reports Evan McCullers of CBS Sports.

▪ Auburn will let it fly, says Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.

▪ Four things to know about Auburn basketball, from the blog.

▪ Purifoy progessing but not ready for Kentucky trip, reports Bryan Matthews of Rivals.

▪ Hamidou Diallo’s addition sparks excitement, but newcomer will take it slow, reports Tipton.

▪ Fox says Diallo already one of the best players, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.

▪ How much can Diallo help the Cats? asks Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.

▪ Diallo can help even if he never plays a game, says Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.

▪ Kentucky taking additional steps to get better, reports Metz Camfield of coachcal.com.

▪ Bam Adebayo could be “that guy” by end of the year, reports Keith Taylor of KyForward.

▪ NCAA Selection Committee embracing advanced metrics, reports Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports.

▪ Jeff Badet decides to leave Kentucky as a graduate transfer, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Jeff Badet’s surprise departure a blow to Kentucky football, says me.

▪ Kentucky gymnastics posts highest score in school history, reports UKAA.

▪ Napo Matsoso taken 31st in MLS draft, reports UKAA.

▪ Duke-Louisville not what we expected, says Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.

▪ Louisville’s best response is just play basketball, says Rick Bozich of WDRB.

▪ Louisville will extend Duke’s troubles, predicts Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

▪ North Carolina faces tall task against Florida State, reports Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.

▪ Kasey Hill is stealing show for Florida, reports Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.

▪ Georgia faces balanced Florida team, reports Jason Butt of Macon Telegraph.

▪ Alabama and LSU are both seeking traction, writes Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

▪ Johnny Jones searching for answers at LSU, reports Sheldon Mickles of The Advocate.

▪ Mississippi State returns home after successful road swing, reports Logan Lowery of NE Mississippi Daily Journal.

▪ Texas A&M facing true test, says Richard Croome of the Bryan/College Station Eagle.

▪ Three things to watch from Ole Miss-South Carolina, from Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger.

▪ South Carolina taking pride in its defense, reports David Cloninger of The State.

▪ Tennessee and Vanderbilt battle for bragging rights, reports Mike Strange of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Rick Barnes tried to recruit Bryce Drew to Clemson, reports Adam Sparks of the Tennessean.

▪ Arkansas’ rebounding concerns Mike Anderson, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

▪ Missouri looking for more aggressiveness from Jordan Barnett, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.

▪ Struggling Indiana returns home to face Rutgers, reports Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall.

▪ Arkansas defensive coordinator leaves for Minnesota, reports Connor Riley of SEC Country.

▪ Could ex-Oregon coach Mark Helfrich be Auburn’s next offensive coordinator? asks James Crepea of AL.com.

▪ Auburn should stay away from Art Briles, says Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser.

▪ Alabama football losing talented trio early, reports David Paschal of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Latest football news shows impatience of go-go society, writes Todd Jones of Columbus Post-Dispatch.

▪ Tennessee’s new chancellor is a cheerleader for athletics, reports Rhiannon Pokey of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Southern Miss searching for new athletic director, reports Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun-Herald.

