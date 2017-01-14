Links: Auburn faces monumental task; UK gymnastics sets new mark

Saturday links:
▪ To speed or not to speed, that is the question for Auburn against Kentucky, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Bruce Pearl and Auburn embracing monumental task, reports Evan McCullers of CBS Sports.
▪ Auburn will let it fly, says Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.
▪ Four things to know about Auburn basketball, from the blog.
▪ Purifoy progessing but not ready for Kentucky trip, reports Bryan Matthews of Rivals.
▪ Hamidou Diallo’s addition sparks excitement, but newcomer will take it slow, reports Tipton.
▪ Fox says Diallo already one of the best players, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.
▪ How much can Diallo help the Cats? asks Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ Diallo can help even if he never plays a game, says Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.
▪ Kentucky taking additional steps to get better, reports Metz Camfield of coachcal.com.
▪ Bam Adebayo could be “that guy” by end of the year, reports Keith Taylor of KyForward.
▪ NCAA Selection Committee embracing advanced metrics, reports Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports.
▪ Jeff Badet decides to leave Kentucky as a graduate transfer, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Jeff Badet’s surprise departure a blow to Kentucky football, says me.
▪ Kentucky gymnastics posts highest score in school history, reports UKAA.
▪ Napo Matsoso taken 31st in MLS draft, reports UKAA.
▪ Duke-Louisville not what we expected, says Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Louisville’s best response is just play basketball, says Rick Bozich of WDRB.
▪ Louisville will extend Duke’s troubles, predicts Myron Medcalf of ESPN.
▪ North Carolina faces tall task against Florida State, reports Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.
▪ Kasey Hill is stealing show for Florida, reports Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.
▪ Georgia faces balanced Florida team, reports Jason Butt of Macon Telegraph.
▪ Alabama and LSU are both seeking traction, writes Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.
▪ Johnny Jones searching for answers at LSU, reports Sheldon Mickles of The Advocate.
▪ Mississippi State returns home after successful road swing, reports Logan Lowery of NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
▪ Texas A&M facing true test, says Richard Croome of the Bryan/College Station Eagle.
▪ Three things to watch from Ole Miss-South Carolina, from Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger.
▪ South Carolina taking pride in its defense, reports David Cloninger of The State.
▪ Tennessee and Vanderbilt battle for bragging rights, reports Mike Strange of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Rick Barnes tried to recruit Bryce Drew to Clemson, reports Adam Sparks of the Tennessean.
▪ Arkansas’ rebounding concerns Mike Anderson, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
▪ Missouri looking for more aggressiveness from Jordan Barnett, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.
▪ Struggling Indiana returns home to face Rutgers, reports Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall.
▪ Arkansas defensive coordinator leaves for Minnesota, reports Connor Riley of SEC Country.
▪ Could ex-Oregon coach Mark Helfrich be Auburn’s next offensive coordinator? asks James Crepea of AL.com.
▪ Auburn should stay away from Art Briles, says Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser.
▪ Alabama football losing talented trio early, reports David Paschal of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
▪ Latest football news shows impatience of go-go society, writes Todd Jones of Columbus Post-Dispatch.
▪ Tennessee’s new chancellor is a cheerleader for athletics, reports Rhiannon Pokey of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Southern Miss searching for new athletic director, reports Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun-Herald.
