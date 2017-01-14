Sidelines with John Clay

January 14, 2017 10:34 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Auburn basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Sixth-ranked Kentucky returns home to face Burce Pearl and Auburn at 4 p.m. on ESPN in Rupp Arena.

Coming off an 87-81 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, UK is 4-0 in the SEC. Auburn picked up its first conference win on Tuesday, beating host Missouri 77-72 to improve its league mark to 1-3.

We will be courtside at Rupp Arena blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically.

Auburn at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

