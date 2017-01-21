College basketball games on television: Jan. 21

There are several terrific college basketball matchups on television Saturday.
Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Kaylee Hartung of ESPN will be at Rupp Arena for an SEC showdown between the league’s remaining two teams who are unbeaten in conference play. No. 5-ranked Kentucky is 6-0 in the SEC. No. 24 South Carolina is 5-0. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
No. 12 Louisville travels to Tallahassee to face No. 10 Florida State at 2 p.m. on ESPN. FSU is locked in a three-way tie with Notre Dame and North Carolina atop the ACC. All three teams are 5-1 in league play. Louisville is 4-2, but the Cardinals have won four straight after starting off 0-2 in the conference.
At 4 p.m. on CBS, No. 14 Arizona travels to Westwood to play No. 3 UCLA. Arizona is unbeaten in the Pac-12 at 6-0 and reportedly will get the suspended Allonzo Trier back today. UCLA is 6-1. The Bruins’ lone loss of the season came by two points at Oregon. Steve Alford’s club has won six straight since.
In SEC play, CBS has a noon tip for Vanderbilt at No. 19 Florida. The host Gators are hoping to rebound from their first conference loss, 57-53 at South Carolina on Wednesday night. Head coach Mike White hasn’t ruled out lineup changes. After a 2-0 start, Vanderbilt has lost four straight conference games.
At noon on ESPN2, struggling Texas A&M plays to Georgia. At 1-5, the Aggies are the most disappointing team in the league. Billy Kennedy’s club is coming off a 62-60 home loss to Arkansas. Georgia coach Mark Fox warns A&M is better than its record. Georgia is 4-2 in the SEC with a home loss to South Carolina and an overtime road loss at Florida.
At 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, Ole Miss takes on Missouri in Columbia. Coming off a win over Tennessee, Ole Miss is 2-4 in the conference. Missouri is still looking for its first league win. The Tigers are 5-12 overall, but have been getting good play off the bench from Terrence Phillips.
At 4 p.m. on ESPN2, Alabama makes the trip across the state to visit Auburn for the rivalry game. Alabama is off to a 4-1 start in the league. Auburn is 2-4 after beating LSU on Wednesday.
At 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, Mississippi State visits Knoxville to play Tennessee. Ben Howland’s young MSU team is 3-2 in the league and cut an 18-point Kentucky advantage all the way down to three before losing 88-81 to visiting UK on Tuesday. Tennessee is 2-4 in conference play and 9-9 overall.
At 8:30 p.m., Arkansas plays host to reeling LSU. The host Razorbacks are even at 3-3 in the conference after the two-point win in College Station on Tuesday. Mike Anderson’s team has won two straight. LSU has lost four straight games for a 1-5 conference mark and an 8-8 overall record.
Here is the list of all the college basketball games on television Saturday:
Saturday, Jan. 21
▪ 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Florida (CBS)
▪ 12:00 - Georgia at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Nebraska at Rutgers (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Penn State at Purdue (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina at Boston College (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 12:00 - Syracuse at Notre Dame (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Providence at Villanova (Fox)
▪ 12:00 - Fordham at UMass (NBC Sports)
▪ 1:00 - Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN News)
▪ 1:30 - Navy at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - Texas at Kansas (CBS)
▪ 2:00 - Louisville at Florida State (ESPN)
▪ 2:00 - Wake Forest at North Carolina State (ACC)
▪ 2:00 - Georgia Tech at Virginia (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 2:00 - Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Butler at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:15 - Illinois at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 2:30 - Rhode Island at Duquesne (NBC Sports)
▪ 2:30 - Marquette at Creighton (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Ole Miss at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Alabama at Auburn (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Michigan State at Indiana (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Colorado at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Arizona at UCLA (CBS)
▪ 4:00 - Cincinnati at Tulane (CBS Sports)
▪ 4:30 - Wisconsin at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 6:00 - South Carolina at Kentucky (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Mississippi State at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Stanford at Oregon (Pac-12)
▪ 6:00 - West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Houston at SMU (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Utah at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Baylor at TCU (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Wyoming at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:15 - Miami at Duke (ESPN)
▪ 8:30 - LSU at Arkansas (SEC)
▪ 10:00 - Long Beach State at Cal Poly (ESPNU)
▪ 10:30 - California at Oregon State (Pac-12)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Ken Pomeroy’s top 20 defensive teams
- 1. South Carolina
- 2. Louisville
- 3. Cincinnati
- 4. Gonzaga
- 5. Minnesota
- 6. Baylor
- 7. Virginia
- 8. Dayton
- 9. West Virginia
- 10. Illinois State
- 11. North Carolina
- 12. Villanova
- 13. Florida
- 14. Arizona
- 15. Kentucky
- 16. Central Florida
- 17. Wisconsin
- 18. Alabama
- 19. Oregon
- 20. California
Source: kenpom.com
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Kentucky
6-0
16-2
South Carolina
5-0
15-3
Florida
5-1
14-4
Alabama
4-1
11-6
Georgia
4-2
12-6
Arkansas
3-3
14-4
Miss State
3-2
12-5
Auburn
2-4
12-6
Ole Miss
2-4
11-7
Tennessee
2-4
9-9
Vanderbilt
2-4
8-10
Texas A&M
1-5
9-8
LSU
1-5
9-8
Missouri
0-5
5-12
