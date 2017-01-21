Liveblog: Kentucky-South Carolina basketball

The SEC’s two remaining unbeaten teams in league play face each other at Rupp Arena as Kentucky takes on South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN has the broadcast.
We will be blogging live from court side at Rupp. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.
South Carolina at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-South Carolina last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
SC
Dec
2/25/10
Lexington
82
61
W
1/22/11
Columbia
67
58
W
2/19/11
Lexington
90
59
W
1/7/12
Lexington
79
64
W
2/4/12
Columbia
86
52
W
2/5/13
Lexington
77
55
W
3/1/14
Columbia
67
72
L
1/24/15
Columbia
58
43
W
2/14/15
Lexington
77
43
W
2/13/16
Columbia
89
62
W
Kentucky-South Carolina statistical comparison
Category
UK
SC
AP ranking
5
24
Coaches poll
5
24
RPI
4
22
Pomeroy ranking
2
29
Pomeroy offense
2
174
Pomeroy defense
15
1
Sagarin ranking
1
28
Sagarin strength of schedule
28
30
Field goal percentage
49.6
42.3
Opponents FG percentage
41.4
36.3
Three-point percentage
35.7
35.6
Opponents 3P percentage
30.7
26.3
Threes attempted per game
20.7
19.1
Free throw percentage
68.3
69.2
FT attempts per game
26.6
20.7
Rebound margin per game
5.8
3.3
Off rebound percentage
37.2
36.1
Opponent off reb percentage
29.7
31.8
Assists per game
18.1
13.4
Turnovers per game
11.1
13.6
Turnover percentage
14.2
19.6
Opponents turnover percentage
21.2
24.7
Blocked shots per game
6.2
4.9
Steals per game
6.5
8.3
Points per game
93.3
70.9
Opponents points per game
72.2
59.4
Points per possession
1.201
1.021
Opp points per possession
0.939
0.861
Possessions per game
77.7
69.4
Projected score
76
72
