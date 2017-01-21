Sidelines with John Clay

January 21, 2017 10:37 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-South Carolina basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

The SEC’s two remaining unbeaten teams in league play face each other at Rupp Arena as Kentucky takes on South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN has the broadcast.

We will be blogging live from court side at Rupp. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

South Carolina at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Tom Hart, Kara Lawson and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-South Carolina last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

SC

Dec

2/25/10

Lexington

82

61

W

1/22/11

Columbia

67

58

W

2/19/11

Lexington

90

59

W

1/7/12

Lexington

79

64

W

2/4/12

Columbia

86

52

W

2/5/13

Lexington

77

55

W

3/1/14

Columbia

67

72

L

1/24/15

Columbia

58

43

W

2/14/15

Lexington

77

43

W

2/13/16

Columbia

89

62

W

Kentucky-South Carolina statistical comparison

Category

UK

SC

AP ranking

5

24

Coaches poll

5

24

RPI

4

22

Pomeroy ranking

2

29

Pomeroy offense

2

174

Pomeroy defense

15

1

Sagarin ranking

1

28

Sagarin strength of schedule

28

30

Field goal percentage

49.6

42.3

Opponents FG percentage

41.4

36.3

Three-point percentage

35.7

35.6

Opponents 3P percentage

30.7

26.3

Threes attempted per game

20.7

19.1

Free throw percentage

68.3

69.2

FT attempts per game

26.6

20.7

Rebound margin per game

5.8

3.3

Off rebound percentage

37.2

36.1

Opponent off reb percentage

29.7

31.8

Assists per game

18.1

13.4

Turnovers per game

11.1

13.6

Turnover percentage

14.2

19.6

Opponents turnover percentage

21.2

24.7

Blocked shots per game

6.2

4.9

Steals per game

6.5

8.3

Points per game

93.3

70.9

Opponents points per game

72.2

59.4

Points per possession

1.201

1.021

Opp points per possession

0.939

0.861

Possessions per game

77.7

69.4

Projected score

76

72

