College basketball on television: Jan. 24

ESPN has Brent Musburger, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville for Tuesday night’s Kentucky-Tennessee matchup. The tip is scheduled for 9 p.m.
You can see Kentucky’s next opponent, Kansas, take on West Virginia in the game preceding UK-UT on ESPN. That tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Kansas leads the Big 12 with a 7-0 record. West Virginia 4-3. According to his contract, WVU coach Bob Huggins gets a $25,000 bonus every time he beats the Jayhawks, which WVU has done the last three meetings in Morgantown.
Tonight on #WildcatTuesday I mean #SuperTuesday stay up late with Brent, @KayleeHartung & I. #BBN #Vols on @ESPNCBB pic.twitter.com/l9tzBBjXgI— Sean Farnham (@SeanFarnham) January 24, 2017
Over on ESPNU, Louisville visits struggling Pittsburgh in a 7 p.m. ACC matchup. Kevin Stallings is struggling in his first year as Panthers coach. Pitt is 1-5 in league play. Meanwhile, Louisville is 4-3 after a loss at Florida State last Saturday. The Cards won the first game between the two teams, 85-80, despite 43 points from Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television Tuesday:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
▪ 6:30 - Auburn at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Rutgers at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Purdue at Michigan State (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Louisville at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Southern Illinois at Wichita State (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Villanova at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Kentucky at Tennessee (ESPN)
▪ 9:00 - Penn State at Wisconsin (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - Kansas State at Iowa State (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Tulane at Houston (CBS Sports)
▪ 11:00 - Utah State at New Mexico (ESPNU)
SEC basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Kentucky
7-0
17-2
South Carolina
5-1
15-4
Florida
5-2
14-5
Alabama
4-2
11-7
Arkansas
4-3
15-4
Georgia
4-3
12-7
Miss State
3-3
12-6
Auburn
3-4
13-6
Ole Miss
3-4
12-7
Tennessee
3-4
10-9
Vanderbilt
3-4
9-10
Texas A&M
2-5
10-8
LSU
1-6
9-9
Missouri
0-6
5-13
