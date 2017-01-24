Sidelines with John Clay

January 24, 2017 5:03 PM

College basketball on television: Jan. 24

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

ESPN has Brent Musburger, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville for Tuesday night’s Kentucky-Tennessee matchup. The tip is scheduled for 9 p.m.

You can see Kentucky’s next opponent, Kansas, take on West Virginia in the game preceding UK-UT on ESPN. That tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Kansas leads the Big 12 with a 7-0 record. West Virginia 4-3. According to his contract, WVU coach Bob Huggins gets a $25,000 bonus every time he beats the Jayhawks, which WVU has done the last three meetings in Morgantown.

Over on ESPNU, Louisville visits struggling Pittsburgh in a 7 p.m. ACC matchup. Kevin Stallings is struggling in his first year as Panthers coach. Pitt is 1-5 in league play. Meanwhile, Louisville is 4-3 after a loss at Florida State last Saturday. The Cards won the first game between the two teams, 85-80, despite 43 points from Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis.

Here is the list of college basketball games on television Tuesday:

Tuesday, Jan. 24

▪ 6:30 - Auburn at South Carolina (SEC)

▪ 7:00 - Rutgers at Maryland (Big 10)

▪ 7:00 - Purdue at Michigan State (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Louisville at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN)

▪ 7:00 - Southern Illinois at Wichita State (CBS Sports)

▪ 8:00 - Villanova at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Kentucky at Tennessee (ESPN)

▪ 9:00 - Penn State at Wisconsin (Big 10)

▪ 9:00 - Kansas State at Iowa State (ESPNU)

▪ 9:00 - Tulane at Houston (CBS Sports)

▪ 11:00 - Utah State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

Kentucky

7-0

17-2

South Carolina

5-1

15-4

Florida

5-2

14-5

Alabama

4-2

11-7

Arkansas

4-3

15-4

Georgia

4-3

12-7

Miss State

3-3

12-6

Auburn

3-4

13-6

Ole Miss

3-4

12-7

Tennessee

3-4

10-9

Vanderbilt

3-4

9-10

Texas A&M

2-5

10-8

LSU

1-6

9-9

Missouri

0-6

5-13

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news

View more video

Sports Videos