College basketball on television: Jan. 25

After Tuesday night’s sudden storm of upsets – No. 1 Villanova fell to Marquette: No. 2 Kansas was ambushed at West Virginia; No. 4 Kentucky was toppled at Tennessee – college basketball could return to calmer weather on Wednesday.
No. 5 Baylor plays host to Texas Tech in a Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPN News. A Baylor win would knot the Bears with Kansas atop the conference at 7-1.
No. 6 Florida State does travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports South. Leonard Hamilton’s salty Seminoles are 6-1 in the ACC after beating Louisville last Saturday in Tallahassee. In his first year at Tech, Josh Pastner has the Yellow Jackets at 3-4 in conference play.
No. 8 UCLA travels across town to face Southern Cal at 11 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. After a hot start, the Trojans have cooled off to a 4-4 record in the Pac-12. UCLA is coming off Saturday loss to Arizona, but the Bruins are 6-2 in league play.
As for the SEC, Alabama makes the trek to Athens to face Georgia in a 9 p.m. game on ESPNU. Alabama, 4-2 in SEC play, will try to shake off last Saturday’s 20-point loss to Auburn. Georgia, 4-3 in SEC play, will try to shake off losing a controversial one-point decision at Texas A&M which involved an apparent clock malfunction.
Georgia visits Kentucky next Tuesday for what will be Brent Musburger’s final game. The legendary ESPN broadcaster is hanging up his microphone on Jan. 31.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television for Wednesday:
Wednesday, Jan. 25
▪ 6:00 -- Memphis at Tulane (CBS Sports)
▪ 6:00 - SMU at UCF (ESPN News)
▪ 6:30 - St. John’s at Providence (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Missouri at Mississippi State (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Minnesota at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Connecticut at South Florida (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Florida State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 7:30 - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (ESPN2)
▪ 8:00 - Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN News)
▪ 8:00 - Rhode Island at Richmond (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:30 - Butler at Seton Hall (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - Alabama at Georgia (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Boston College at Miami (Fox Sports South)
▪ 9:00 - Florida at LSU (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Iowa at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 10:00 - Nevada at Boise State (CBS Sports)
▪ 11:00 - UCLA at USC (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 11:00 - Washington at Arizona State (ESPNU)
