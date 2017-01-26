College basketball’s crazy week continued down upset road Wednesday

A crazy college basketball week marched on Wednesday night.
After No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Ketnucky were upset Tuesday, No. 6 Florida State and No. 8 UCLA suffered road losses Wednesday.
A flat Florida State didn’t just lose, the Seminoles were thumped 78-56 by Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Leonard Hamilton’s club, fresh off a win over Louisville last Saturday, trailed 41-15 at the half.
Meanwhile, freshman Josh Okogie scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Josh Pastner’s team, which evened its ACC record at 4-4. Remember, Georgia Tech stunned North Carolina back on New Year’s Eve.
After beating Florida State tonight, Georgia Tech can be no worse than tied with Duke at halfway point in the ACC. Chew on that one.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) January 26, 2017
FSU fell to 6-2 in conference play thanks in large part to missing 51 of 71 shots for a 28.2 percentage from the floor. Dwayne Bacon was just four-of-15 from the field. Freshman Jonathan Isaac was three-of-10. Xavier Rathan-Mayes missed six of his eight shots.
UCLA dropped its second straight game. After Saturday’s loss at Arizona, the Bruins fell behind 50-38 at the half to their cross-town rivals, who made 14 of 34 three-pointers on the way to an 84-76 win. UCLA was just six of 20 from beyond the arc in losing its fourth straight game to the Trojans.
Shaqquan Aaron scored 23 points off the bench for Andy Enfield, whose squad improved to 5-4 in the Pac-12. UCLA dropped to 6-3 for Steve Alford, whose son Bryce made just one of seven shots, including one of five from three-point range.
Arizona and Oregon sit atop the Pac-12 standings at 7-0. Utah at 5-2 is tied with UCLA for third. Arizona beat UCLA 96-85 last Saturday. Arizona and Oregon do not meet until Feb. 4 in Eugene.
It’s been 685 days since UCLA has beaten USC in football or men’s basketball, which seems suboptimal for the Bruins.— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 26, 2017
As for the ACC, North Carolina is now atop the standings at 6-1. Florida State, Virginia and Notre Dame are all tied at 6-2. The comes Louisville at 5-3, though the Cards got some bad news Wednesday with the announcement that guard Tony Hicks will miss 6-8 weeks with a broken right hand. Hicks had been filling in for Quentin Snider, who is expected to be out at least another week with his hip flexor injury.
Louisville plays host to North Carolina State on Saturday. The Wolfpack is coming off an upset win at Duke on Monday night. Louisville destroyed Pittsburgh 106-51 on Tuesday. It was Pitt’s worst loss, by margin, since 1906.
Baylor was one Top 10 that avoided the upset bug on Wednesday. The Bears got 25 points from Jonathan Motley to knock off visiting Texas Tech 65-61. Scott Drew’s team won despite shooting just 35.4 percent from the field.
Baylor and Kansas are tied atop the Big 12 at 7-1. Kansas, a 16-point loser at West Virginia on Wednesday night, visits Rupp Arena on Saturday to play Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.
So how does all this shake out in the Pomeroy rankings? Undefeated Gonzaga is No. 1, followed by Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Villanova, Louisville, Baylor, North Carolina, Kansas and Wisconsin.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
How college basketball’s AP Top 25 fared
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- No. 1 Villanova lost 72-71 at Marquette
- No. 2 Kansas lost 85-69 at West Virginia
- No. 4 Kentucky lost 82-80 at Tennessee
- No. 12 Virginia won 71-54 at No. 14 Notre Dame
- No. 13 Louisville won 106-51 at Pittsburgh
- No. 15 Wisconsin beat Penn State 82-55
- No. 20 Purdue won 84-73 at Michigan State
- No. 22 Maryland beat Rutgers 67-55
- No. 23 South Carolina beat Auburn 98-69
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- No. 5 Baylor beat Texas Tech 65-61
- No. 6 Florida State lost 78-56 at Georgia Tech
- No. 8 UCLA lost 84-76 at USC
- No. 11 Butler won 61-54 at Seton Hall
- No. 16 Creighton lost 71-51 at Georgetown
- No. 25 Florida won 106-71 at LSU
Comments