SEC basketball teams show they can’t handle success

If there’s one thing we learned in the mid-week SEC basketball games, it’s that no one can stand prosperity.
Coming off a 20-point win over Alabama last Saturday, Auburn was promptly thumped 98-69 by South Carolina in Columbia on Tuesday night.
Coming off an impressive 68-66 win at No. 25 Florida last Saturday, Vanderbilt blew a 15-point lead at home and lost 71-70 to visiting Arkansas on Tuesday.
Having won back-to-back games, Ole Miss turned around and lost to visiting Texas A&M 80-76 on Wednesday.
Or maybe we should focus on the comebacks, starting with South Carolina shrugging off its loss at Kentucky to drill Auburn.
Kansas may be Kentucky’s last chance to wow tournament committee https://t.co/99jHlWDFet— John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 26, 2017
Then there was Alabama, which rebounded from its loss to Auburn by whipping Georgia by 20 points in Athens.
And after back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt, Florida found its focus and a woeful foe in LSU and cruised to a 106-71 victory Wednesday in Baton Rouge.
Here are some notes from the Tuesday-Wednesday SEC games:
▪ Devin Robinson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Florida, who shot 56.3 percent in the win. The Gators sizzled from behind the three-point land, making 19 of 33 shots.
▪ Two other Gator notables: Chris Chiozza dished 10 assists and Eric Hester scored 14 points off the bench. Hester had scored 14 points all season before Wednesday.
▪ LSU lost its sixth straight to drop to 1-7 on the season. The future does not look good for coach Johnny Jones.
▪ Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a career-high 29 points in Mississippi State’s 89-74 win over Missouri. The sophomore also grabbed eight rebounds.
▪ Lamar Peters, who scored 25 points in MSU’s loss to Kentucky last week, connected on a career-high seven three-pointers out of 11 attempts and scored 23 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 57.1 percent from the floor.
▪ Missouri is now 0-7 in the SEC. The future does not look good for Tigers’ head coach Kim Anderson.
▪ Texas A&M freshman Robert Williams continued his momentum on Wednesday when he scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Aggies’ win at Ole Miss. After a 1-5 start, Texas A&M has won two straight.
▪ Braxton Key scored 26 points in Bama’s shocking win at Georgia. Alabama shot 51.1 percent from the floor, including nine of 15 shots from behind the three-point line.
▪ Georgia was just four-of-16 from three. J.J. Frazier (0-for-5) and Juwan Parker (1-for-4) combined to go one-of-nine from behind the line for the Bulldogs, who have now lost three of their last four games.
▪ South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell continued his campaign for league Player of the Year honors Tuesday. Thornwell scored 22 points, collected eight rebounds and dished five assists in the win over Auburn. That followed Thornwell’s career-high 34 points at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Blanton overcomes hip injury to contribute: https://t.co/1t8iy2EYR2— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) January 26, 2017
▪ Duane Notice scored a career-high 27 points for South Carolina on Tuesday. Notice had scored 22 points in USC’s previous four games. Notice hit six threes on Tuesday, part of a night that saw the Gamecocks make 15 of 26 threes, one shy of the school single-game record for made three-pointers set in 2007.
▪ With a Saturday date at Missouri, and Kentucky playing non-conference foe Kansas, the Gamecocks and Wildcats are likely to be tied at the top of the league at 7-1.
▪ Arkansas trailed Vanderbilt 58-43 with 6:02 left before rallying to beat the Commodores on Tuesday in Nashville.
▪ Arkansas is now 3-1 in SEC road games this year with wins at Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks’ lone league road loss came at Kentucky, 97-71 on Jan. 7. Arkansas is 15-4 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.
▪ Jeff Roberson produced a double-double for the Commodores with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Vandy’s chances were hurt significantly, however, when Matthew Fisher-Davis fouled out with 3:33 left after having scored just seven points.
▪ Overlooked in Tennessee’s 82-80 win over Kentucky on Tuesday was the six assists by UT forward Grant Williams and the 14 rebounds by UK’s Isaiah Briscoe.
▪ Tennessee has won three of its last four games.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
SEC games Saturday
- 12:00 – Texas A&M at West Virginia (ESPN)
- 2:00 – Florida at Oklahoma (ESPN)
- 2:00 – LSU at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
- 2:00 – Kansas State at Tennessee (ESPN2)
- 4:00 – Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
- 4:00 – Texas at Georgia (ESPN)
- 4:00 – Iowa State at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
- 6:00 – Mississippi State at Alabama (SEC)
- 6:00 – Auburn at TCU (ESPNU)
- 6:00 – Baylor at Ole Miss (ESPN2)
- 6:15 – Kansas at Kentucky (ESPN)
- 8:30 – South Carolina at Missouri (SEC)
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Kentucky
7-1
17-3
South Carolina
6-1
16-4
Florida
6-2
15-5
Alabama
5-2
12-7
Arkansas
5-3
16-4
Miss State
4-3
13-6
Georgia
4-4
12-8
Tennessee
4-4
11-9
Auburn
3-5
13-7
Ole Miss
3-5
12-8
Texas A&M
3-5
11-8
Vanderbilt
3-5
9-11
LSU
1-7
9-10
Missouri
0-7
5-14
Comments