January 26, 2017 1:40 PM

The Kentucky Derby is just 100 days away

By John Clay

Larry Collmus, who calls a certain horse race for NBC, points out that this is a significant date.

With that in mind, we offer two charts.

The first gives the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, based on the point system devised by Churchill Downs, home of the race on May 6. The “points” column refers points to the winner.

The second gives the current points standings.

It should be noted that this year, the Derby has partnered with the Japan Racing Association for the “Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.” The two races on the chart with an asterisk are part of that series. The points leader from those two races will be guaranteed a position (if accepted) in the 20-horse starting gate.

And don’t forget Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream, featuring California Chrome and Arrogate. I wrote about that race earlier this week.

Kentucky Derby 2017 prep schedule

Date

Race

Track

Points

Winner

9/17/16

Iroquois

Churchill Downs

10

Not This Time

10/1/16

FrontRunner

Belmont Park

10

Gormley

10/8/16

Champagne

Belmont Park

10

Practical Joke

10/8/16

Breeders' Futurity

Keeneland

10

Classic Empire

11/5/16

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Santa Anita Park

20

Classic Empire

11/19/16

Delta Downs Jackpot

Delta Downs

10

Gunnevera

11/26/16

Remsen

Aqueduct

10

Mo Town

11/26/16

Kentucky Jockey Club

Churchill Downs

10

McCraken

11/26/16

Cattleya Sho*

Tokyo Racecourse

40

Mont Saint Legame

12/10/16

Los Alamitos Futurity

Los Alamitos

10

Mastery

1/2/17

Jerome

Aqueduct

10

El Areeb

1/7/17

Sham

Santa Anita Park

10

Gormley

1/16/17

Smarty Jones

Oaklawn Park

10

Uncontested

1/21/17

Lecomte

Fair Grounds

10

Guest Suite

2/4/17

Withers

Aqueduct

10

 

2/4/17

Holy Bull

Gulfstream Park

10

 

2/4/17

Robert B. Lewis

Santa Anita Park

10

 

2/11/17

Sam F. Davis

Tampa Bay Downs

10

 

2/18/17

El Camino Real Derby

Golden Gate Fields

10

 

2/19/17

Hyacinth*

Tokyo Racecourse

50

 

2/20/17

Southwest

Oaklawn Park

10

 

2/25/17

Risen Star

Fair Grounds

50

 

3/4/17

Fountain of Youth

Gulfstream Park

50

 

3/4/17

Gotham

Aqueduct

50

 

3/11/17

Tampa Bay Derby

Tampa Bay Downs

50

 

3/11/17

San Felipe

Santa Anita Park

50

 

3/18/17

Rebel

Oaklawn Park

50

 

3/25/17

UAE Derby

Meydan Racecourse

100

 

3/25/17

Spiral

Turfway Park

50

 

3/25/17

Sunland Derby

Sunland Park

50

 

4/1/17

Florida Derby

Gulfstream Park

100

 

4/1/17

Louisiana Derby

Fair Grounds

100

 

4/8/17

Wood Memorial

Aqueduct

100

 

4/8/17

Blue Grass

Keeneland

100

 

4/8/17

Santa Anita Derby

Santa Anita Park

100

 

4/15/17

Arkansas Derby

Oaklawn Park

100

 

4/15/17

Lexington

Keeneland

10

 
 

* Japan Road to Kentucky Derby

  

Kentucky Derby 2017 leaderboard

Rank

Horse

Points

Trainer

1

Classic Empire

30

Mark Casse

2

Gormley

20

John Shirreffs

3

Practical Joke

14

Chad Brown

4

Uncontested

10

Wayne Catalano

5

Gunnevera

10

Antonio Sano

6

Lookin At Lee

10

Steve Asmussen

7

Mastery

10

Bob Baffert

8

Mo Town

10

Tony Dutrow

9

McCraken

10

Ian Wilkes

10

El Areeb

10

Cathal Lynch

11

Guest Suite

10

Neil Howard

12

Wild Shot

6

Rusty Arnold

13

No Dozing

5

Arnaud Delacour

14

Klimt

4

Bob Baffert

15

Hot Sean

4

Bob Baffert

16

Dangerfield

4

Doug O'Neill

17

Syndergaard

4

Todd Pletcher

18

Irap

4

Doug O'Neill

19

Petrov

4

Ron Moquett

20

Bonus Points

4

Todd Pletcher

21

Untrapped

4

Steve Asmussen

22

American Anthem

4

Bob Baffert

23

Warrior's Club

3

D. Wayne Lukas

24

Straight Fire

2

Keith Desormeaux

25

Favorable Outcome

2

Chad Brown

