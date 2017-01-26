The Kentucky Derby is just 100 days away

Larry Collmus, who calls a certain horse race for NBC, points out that this is a significant date.
100 days to the @KentuckyDerby! @ChurchillDowns @NBCSN— Larry Collmus (@larrycollmus) January 26, 2017
With that in mind, we offer two charts.
The first gives the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, based on the point system devised by Churchill Downs, home of the race on May 6. The “points” column refers points to the winner.
The second gives the current points standings.
It should be noted that this year, the Derby has partnered with the Japan Racing Association for the “Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.” The two races on the chart with an asterisk are part of that series. The points leader from those two races will be guaranteed a position (if accepted) in the 20-horse starting gate.
And don’t forget Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream, featuring California Chrome and Arrogate. I wrote about that race earlier this week.
Kentucky Derby 2017 prep schedule
Date
Race
Track
Points
Winner
9/17/16
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
10
Not This Time
10/1/16
FrontRunner
Belmont Park
10
Gormley
10/8/16
Champagne
Belmont Park
10
Practical Joke
10/8/16
Breeders' Futurity
Keeneland
10
Classic Empire
11/5/16
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Santa Anita Park
20
Classic Empire
11/19/16
Delta Downs Jackpot
Delta Downs
10
Gunnevera
11/26/16
Remsen
Aqueduct
10
Mo Town
11/26/16
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
10
McCraken
11/26/16
Cattleya Sho*
Tokyo Racecourse
40
Mont Saint Legame
12/10/16
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
10
Mastery
1/2/17
Jerome
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
1/7/17
Sham
Santa Anita Park
10
Gormley
1/16/17
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn Park
10
Uncontested
1/21/17
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
10
Guest Suite
2/4/17
Withers
Aqueduct
10
2/4/17
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
10
2/4/17
Robert B. Lewis
Santa Anita Park
10
2/11/17
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
10
2/18/17
El Camino Real Derby
Golden Gate Fields
10
2/19/17
Hyacinth*
Tokyo Racecourse
50
2/20/17
Southwest
Oaklawn Park
10
2/25/17
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
50
3/4/17
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
50
3/4/17
Gotham
Aqueduct
50
3/11/17
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
50
3/11/17
San Felipe
Santa Anita Park
50
3/18/17
Rebel
Oaklawn Park
50
3/25/17
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
100
3/25/17
Spiral
Turfway Park
50
3/25/17
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
50
4/1/17
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
100
4/1/17
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
100
4/8/17
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
100
4/8/17
Blue Grass
Keeneland
100
4/8/17
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita Park
100
4/15/17
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn Park
100
4/15/17
Lexington
Keeneland
10
* Japan Road to Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby 2017 leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Points
Trainer
1
Classic Empire
30
Mark Casse
2
Gormley
20
John Shirreffs
3
Practical Joke
14
Chad Brown
4
Uncontested
10
Wayne Catalano
5
Gunnevera
10
Antonio Sano
6
Lookin At Lee
10
Steve Asmussen
7
Mastery
10
Bob Baffert
8
Mo Town
10
Tony Dutrow
9
McCraken
10
Ian Wilkes
10
El Areeb
10
Cathal Lynch
11
Guest Suite
10
Neil Howard
12
Wild Shot
6
Rusty Arnold
13
No Dozing
5
Arnaud Delacour
14
Klimt
4
Bob Baffert
15
Hot Sean
4
Bob Baffert
16
Dangerfield
4
Doug O'Neill
17
Syndergaard
4
Todd Pletcher
18
Irap
4
Doug O'Neill
19
Petrov
4
Ron Moquett
20
Bonus Points
4
Todd Pletcher
21
Untrapped
4
Steve Asmussen
22
American Anthem
4
Bob Baffert
23
Warrior's Club
3
D. Wayne Lukas
24
Straight Fire
2
Keith Desormeaux
25
Favorable Outcome
2
Chad Brown
