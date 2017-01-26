Sidelines with John Clay

January 26, 2017 3:06 PM

John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Kansas basketball preview

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

The two college basketball programs with the most all-time victories hook up Saturday when Kansas visits Kentucky for a 6:15 p.m. game on ESPN.

I talk with the Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore, who has covered Jayhawks hoops full-time since the 1988-89 season, about the KU-UK matchup. Gary gives a scouting report on the Jayhawks, goving over their strengths, weaknesses, their season and the keys to Saturday.

Follow Gary’s Kansas coverage on-line at the Kansas City Star.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out my podcast with Ben Roberts discussing UK’s newest addition, Hamidou Diallo.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Kentucky-Kansas last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

KU

Dec

12/9/90

Lexington

88

71

W

12/1/98

Chicago

63

45

W

3/14/99

New Orleans (NCAA)

92

88

W (OT)

1/9/05

Lexington

59

65

L

1/7/06

Lawrence

46

73

L

3/18/07

Chicago (NCAA)

76

88

L

11/15/11

New York

75

65

W

4/2/12

New Orleans (NCAA)

67

59

W

11/18/14

Indianapolis

72

40

W

1/30/16

Lawrence

84

90

L (OT)

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

View more video

Sports Videos