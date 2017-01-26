John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Kansas basketball preview

The two college basketball programs with the most all-time victories hook up Saturday when Kansas visits Kentucky for a 6:15 p.m. game on ESPN.
I talk with the Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore, who has covered Jayhawks hoops full-time since the 1988-89 season, about the KU-UK matchup. Gary gives a scouting report on the Jayhawks, goving over their strengths, weaknesses, their season and the keys to Saturday.
Kentucky-Kansas last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
KU
Dec
12/9/90
Lexington
88
71
W
12/1/98
Chicago
63
45
W
3/14/99
New Orleans (NCAA)
92
88
W (OT)
1/9/05
Lexington
59
65
L
1/7/06
Lawrence
46
73
L
3/18/07
Chicago (NCAA)
76
88
L
11/15/11
New York
75
65
W
4/2/12
New Orleans (NCAA)
67
59
W
11/18/14
Indianapolis
72
40
W
1/30/16
Lawrence
84
90
L (OT)
