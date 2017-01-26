Sidelines with John Clay

January 26, 2017 10:55 PM

Carlton Bragg, Jr. suspension thins Kansas before Kentucky game

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Breaking news on this Thursday night: Kansas has suspended forward Carlton Bragg, Jr. indefinitely.

The school announced that the 6-foot-10 sophomore will not play Saturday when the second-ranked Jayhawks visit Rupp Arena to play No. 4 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Head coach Bill Self said the suspension is not related to the ongoing investigation into a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, which houses the Kansas men’s basketball players among other students.

Bragg has played in 19 of Kansas’ 20 games this season, starting five. He’s averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

Bragg has scored in double figures three times this season – 12 in the season-opener against Indiana; 15 points against Siena and 10 points at Iowa State on Jan. 16. He has a season-high 11 rebounds in the Siena game.

A McDonald’s All-American out of high school in Cleveland, Bragg averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds as a freshman last season.

Bragg was suspended for a game earlier this season when he was charged with misdemeanor battery by Douglas County prosecutors for allegedly striking his girlfriend and pushed down stairs during an argument. The charges were dropped and the girlfriend was charged.

Kansas was already thin in the front court after the season-ending wrist injury to freshman Udoka Azubuike. Dwight Coleby, a 6-9 transfer from Ole Miss, and Mitch Lightfoot, a 6-8 freshman, could see more action on Saturday against Kentucky.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky-Kansas last 10 games

Date

Site

UK

KU

Dec

12/9/90

Lexington

88

71

W

12/1/98

Chicago

63

45

W

3/14/99

New Orleans (NCAA)

92

88

W (OT)

1/9/05

Lexington

59

65

L

1/7/06

Lawrence

46

73

L

3/18/07

Chicago (NCAA)

76

88

L

11/15/11

New York

75

65

W

4/2/12

New Orleans (NCAA)

67

59

W

11/18/14

Indianapolis

72

40

W

1/30/16

Lawrence

84

90

L (OT)

Comments

