Carlton Bragg, Jr. suspension thins Kansas before Kentucky game

Breaking news on this Thursday night: Kansas has suspended forward Carlton Bragg, Jr. indefinitely.
The school announced that the 6-foot-10 sophomore will not play Saturday when the second-ranked Jayhawks visit Rupp Arena to play No. 4 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Head coach Bill Self said the suspension is not related to the ongoing investigation into a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, which houses the Kansas men’s basketball players among other students.
Bragg has played in 19 of Kansas’ 20 games this season, starting five. He’s averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.
Carlton Bragg suspended indefinitely. Self says "violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall."— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 27, 2017
Bragg has scored in double figures three times this season – 12 in the season-opener against Indiana; 15 points against Siena and 10 points at Iowa State on Jan. 16. He has a season-high 11 rebounds in the Siena game.
A McDonald’s All-American out of high school in Cleveland, Bragg averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds as a freshman last season.
Bragg suspension leaves KU ultra-thin. Self was only playing 7-man rotation before this. Look for more Lightfoot/Coleby on Saturday.— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 27, 2017
Carlton Bragg's season at Kansas has been a disaster. Pretty bad news to get two days before playing in Rupp.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 27, 2017
Bragg was suspended for a game earlier this season when he was charged with misdemeanor battery by Douglas County prosecutors for allegedly striking his girlfriend and pushed down stairs during an argument. The charges were dropped and the girlfriend was charged.
Kansas was already thin in the front court after the season-ending wrist injury to freshman Udoka Azubuike. Dwight Coleby, a 6-9 transfer from Ole Miss, and Mitch Lightfoot, a 6-8 freshman, could see more action on Saturday against Kentucky.
Kentucky-Kansas last 10 games
Date
Site
UK
KU
Dec
12/9/90
Lexington
88
71
W
12/1/98
Chicago
63
45
W
3/14/99
New Orleans (NCAA)
92
88
W (OT)
1/9/05
Lexington
59
65
L
1/7/06
Lawrence
46
73
L
3/18/07
Chicago (NCAA)
76
88
L
11/15/11
New York
75
65
W
4/2/12
New Orleans (NCAA)
67
59
W
11/18/14
Indianapolis
72
40
W
1/30/16
Lawrence
84
90
L (OT)
