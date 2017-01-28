Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball

In a battle of college basketball blue bloods, No. 4 Kentucky takes on No. 2 Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.

We’ll be blogging live from courtside at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or you can just use the regular comments box.

Kansas at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 6:15 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

