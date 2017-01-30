Kentucky women, Duke-Notre Dame men highlight college basketball on TV for Monday

Riding a five-game win streak, the Kentucky women’s basketball team travels to Missouri for a 7 p.m. game on the SEC Network on Monday. UK beat Mizzou 64-62 in Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 5.
Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader writes on Jaida Roper, who is working her way into being a key contributor for the Cats, who are 15-6 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.
After its 85-83 win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Duke returns to the road Monday night to play Notre Dame at 7 p.m. to open ESPN’s Big Monday doubleheader.
The 21st-ranked Blue Devils are now 16-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. No. 20 Notre Dame is 17-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, a game behind ACC leader North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 7-2, followed by Virginia at 6-2. Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame are all 6-3.
The Irish have lost three of their last four games, including 83-80 at Florida State, 71-54 at home to Virginia and 62-60 at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
No doubt still smarting from that 32-point loss to visiting Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Oklahoma plays host to arch-rival Oklahoma State in the 9 p.m. in the Big 12 portion of the Big Monday doubleheader.
Baylor and Kansas are tied atop the Big 12 at 7-1. Those two teams play Wednesday night in Lawrence. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are tied with Texas at the bottom of the league standings. All three teams are 2-6 in conference play.
Kentucky is back in action on Tuesday night on ESPN. The Cats play host to Georgia at 9 p.m. UK lost to Kansas 79-73 on Saturday while Georgia beat Texas 59-57 in Athens.
Link: SEC shows improvement in splitting Big 12 Challenge
Monday, January 30
▪ 7:00 - Duke at Notre Dame (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Boston University at Lehigh (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - South Carolina State at Howard (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Kentucky at Missouri women (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN)
▪ 9:00 - SIU Edwardsville at Belmont (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Alabama State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
AP college basketball poll for Jan. 30
1
Gonzaga (46)
22-0
2
Baylor (6)
20-1
3
Kansas (9)
19-2
4
Villanova (4)
20-2
5
20-2
6
18-4
7
17-4
8
17-4
9
16-4
10
18-3
11
19-3
12
19-4
13
19-3
14
19-2
15
18-4
16
18-4
17
19-2
18
19-2
19
17-4
20
17-5
21
16-5
22
19-3
23
17-5
24
16-5
25
18-4
Comments