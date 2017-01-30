Kentucky women, Duke-Notre Dame men highlight college basketball on TV for Monday

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas Pause

2:54 The Wooks win big at the Lexington Music Awards

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers

1:05 Farming a way of life for state Rep. Jonathan Shell

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:43 Matthew Mitchell previews Missouri game

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

2:10 Derek Willis on UK's defensive breakdowns against Kansas