January 30, 2017

Kentucky women, Duke-Notre Dame men highlight college basketball on TV for Monday

By John Clay

Riding a five-game win streak, the Kentucky women’s basketball team travels to Missouri for a 7 p.m. game on the SEC Network on Monday. UK beat Mizzou 64-62 in Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 5.

Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader writes on Jaida Roper, who is working her way into being a key contributor for the Cats, who are 15-6 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

After its 85-83 win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Duke returns to the road Monday night to play Notre Dame at 7 p.m. to open ESPN’s Big Monday doubleheader.

The 21st-ranked Blue Devils are now 16-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. No. 20 Notre Dame is 17-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, a game behind ACC leader North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 7-2, followed by Virginia at 6-2. Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame are all 6-3.

The Irish have lost three of their last four games, including 83-80 at Florida State, 71-54 at home to Virginia and 62-60 at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

No doubt still smarting from that 32-point loss to visiting Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Oklahoma plays host to arch-rival Oklahoma State in the 9 p.m. in the Big 12 portion of the Big Monday doubleheader.

Baylor and Kansas are tied atop the Big 12 at 7-1. Those two teams play Wednesday night in Lawrence. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are tied with Texas at the bottom of the league standings. All three teams are 2-6 in conference play.

Kentucky is back in action on Tuesday night on ESPN. The Cats play host to Georgia at 9 p.m. UK lost to Kansas 79-73 on Saturday while Georgia beat Texas 59-57 in Athens.

Monday, January 30

▪ 7:00 - Duke at Notre Dame (ESPN)

▪ 7:00 - Boston University at Lehigh (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - South Carolina State at Howard (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Kentucky at Missouri women (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN)

▪ 9:00 - SIU Edwardsville at Belmont (CBS Sports)

▪ 9:00 - Alabama State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

AP college basketball poll for Jan. 30

1

Gonzaga (46)

22-0

2

Baylor (6)

20-1

3

Kansas (9)

19-2

4

Villanova (4)

20-2

5

Arizona

20-2

6

Louisville

18-4

7

West Virginia

17-4

8

Kentucky

17-4

9

Virginia

16-4

10

Wisconsin

18-3

11

UCLA

19-3

12

North Carolina

19-4

13

Oregon

19-3

14

Cincinnati

19-2

15

Florida State

18-4

16

Butler

18-4

17

Maryland

19-2

18

Saint Mary's

19-2

19

South Carolina

17-4

20

Notre Dame

17-5

21

Duke

16-5

22

Creighton

19-3

23

Purdue

17-5

24

Florida

16-5

25

Northwestern

18-4

