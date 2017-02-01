Links: Kentucky football signing day follows overtime hoops win

Links for Wednesday:
Kentucky.com has live updates from UK’s football singing day.
Look for a Mark Stoops press conference at 1 p.m. to go over the 2017 class.
Among the leaders in the class is Lynn Bowden, who should add something to the “Wildcat” package.
Wide receiver Javonte Richardson stayed loyal and could wind up in the NFL.
Ex-Cat David Jones inspired Austin Dotson’s dream of playing at UK.
Can Walker Wood give UK a Manziel-type gunslinger?
Steve Jones of the Courier-Journal reports that Louisville football think this class could be its best.
Jon Hale of the C-J says watch out for UK’s two-star commits.
As for basketball, Jerry Tipton reports that Malik Monk’s 37 points helped Kentucky win a case of nerves over Georgia in overtime.
Here are my three take-aways from the Kentucky win, including the fact the Cats showed some fight.
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Jr, right, and James C. Duff on hand for the Kentucky-Georgia game. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/cTehKw7ful— Mark Cornelison (@markcornelison) February 1, 2017
Here’s the box score from the Cats’ win over the Dawgs.
Kentucky honored Brent Musburger in the legendary announcer’s last game for ESPN.
Fletcher Page of the C-J on Kentucky surviving without point guard De’Aaron Fox, out with an illness.
Myron Medcalf of ESPN says Kentucky has its back to the wall before rallying.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports praises Malik Monk’s heroic performance.
John Calipari wants to coach less and have Isaiah Briscoe do more, says Joe Mussatto of SEC Country.
Malik Monk says John Calipari is “like white on rice” with his decision-making, reports Larry Vaught of Vaught’s Views.
Kentucky took a step toward toughness, says Eric Crawford of WDRB.
Monk and Briscoe carried the Cats, reports Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.
A zone defense yielded results for Calipari, says Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.
It was a gritty win for the Cats, says Chris Angolia of the Kentucky Kernel.
Zone – yes, zone! – helps Kentucky beat Georgia#BBN #KentuckyBasketballhttps://t.co/aKo6iBxGfA pic.twitter.com/ckkA11X1ly— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 1, 2017
Monk drew from his favorite verse to help Kentucky pull out the win, reports Keith Taylor of KyForward.
Sea of Blue offers three things to know from the Kentucky victory.
UK finds a way to win, says Tyler Thompson of KSR.
Jeff Drummond of All Wildcats recaps the overtime triumph.
David Padgett’s work with Louisville’s big men is paying off, reports Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.
Kansas-Baylor looming larger than Kentucky-Kansas, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.
North Carolina holds on for a dramatic win over Pittsburgh, reports Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.
Ole Miss’ work on the glass helped the Rebels rout Mississippi State, reports Parrish Alford of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
Andy Kennedy says his Rebels were locked in, reports Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger.
Tennessee beat Auburn to stay on a roll, reports Grant Ramey of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Auburn was no match for the Vols, says Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser.
Vandy found some hot hands to beat Texas A&M, reports the AP.
Arkansas gets a catch-up shot at Alabama, says Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
South Carolina women want the final call of its loss to Tennessee reviewed by league, reports David Cloninger of The State.
Alabama football thinks it might have its next Cam Robinson, reports Matt Zentiz of AL.com.
Five-star lineman Jedrick Wills signs with Alabama despite late push by UK https://t.co/qWT1TlmNtc— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 1, 2017
In-state misses are hurting Tennessee’s class, reports Patrick Brown of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Florida is trying to close strong, reports Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun.
Florida has just 15 commitments, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
Chip Towers of the AJC says there was a secret society that used to rule recruiting.
A Macon, Georgia standout is headed to Yale, reports the Telegraph.
A quarterback who grew up a Georgia fan is signing with Clemson, reports Grace Raynor of the Charleston Post and Courier.
LSU is close to signing an elite class, reports Glenn Guilebeau of the Shreveport Times.
And Texas A&M thinks it will sign a Top 10 class, reports the Bryan/College Station Eagle.
The Suns and Kings have reportedly had trade discussions about DeMarcus Cousins.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
