Links: Florida basketball mauls Missouri, turns attention to UK

▪ Florida can turn its focus to Kentucky after rout of Missouri, reports Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.
▪ Kim Anderson knew his team was in trouble from the tip, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.
▪ South Carolina women’s front line too much for UK to handle, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.
▪ South Carolina blisters Cats 75-63 to stay in first place, reports David Cloninger of The State.
▪ Florida’s Canyon Barry, son of Rick, has a Kentucky tie, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Some love John Calipari, while others hate him, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ Two Kansas basketball players persons of interest in vandalism investigation, reports Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams of the Kansas City Star.
▪ Mark Stoops in favor of early signing period, reports Herald-Leader.
▪ Win over Louisville was vital to UK football’s recruiting, reports Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Kentucky’s in-state recruiting misses have been rare, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Stephen Johnson will be Kentucky’s starting quarterback in spring, reports Jennifer Smith of the H-L.
▪ Lamar Jackson talks about his post-Heisman world, by Mark Story of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass faces marijuana charge, reports Courier-Journal.
▪ Louisville wide receive cited for highway racing, reports C-J.
▪ Family, friends reveling in Anas Mahmoud’s success, reports Jeff Greer of the C-J.
▪ Alabama and Saban No. 1 again, reports Tommy Deas of the Tuscaloosa News
▪ Alabama beats Florida State for coveted wide receiver, reports Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser.
▪ Georgia hits goal with Kirby Smart’s first full recruiting class, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.
▪ Tennessee’s recruiting class spins both ways, says Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean.
▪ Bob Shoop is eager to put his stamp on the Tennessee defense, reports Patrick Brown of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
▪ Jim McElwain got a strong finishing kick at Florida, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
▪ Florida hires West Virginia assistant to coach running backs, reports Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.
▪ Missouri goes for brawny linemen, reports Blake Toppmeyer of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
▪ LSU fires wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, reports Duane Rankin of Montgomery Advertiser.
▪ LSU owes pair of former assistants nearly $1 million, reports Ross Dellenger of The Advocate in Baton Rouge.
▪ Coach O points his firing finger, says Ron Higgins of NOLA.com.
▪ Mississippi State hires Ron English as safeties coach, reports Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
▪ Mississippi State women crush Auburn 77-47, reports John Zenor of the AP.
▪ Tennessee women on target in beating LSU, reports Dan Fleser of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Georgia women edge Arkansas, reports the Athens Banner-Herald.
▪ Texas A&M women beat Florida, reports Robert Cessna of Bryan/College Station Eagle.
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Kentucky
8-1
18-4
South Carolina
8-1
18-4
Florida
7-2
17-5
Arkansas
6-3
17-5
Alabama
6-3
13-8
Tennessee
5-4
13-9
Miss State
4-5
13-8
Georgia
4-5
13-9
Ole Miss
4-5
13-9
Vanderbilt
4-5
11-11
Auburn
3-6
14-8
Texas A&M
3-6
11-10
LSU
1-8
9-12
Missouri
0-9
5-16
SEC women’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
South Carolina
9-1
19-2
Miss State
8-1
22-1
Texas A&M
6-3
16-6
Missouri
6-3
16-7
Tennessee
6-3
15-7
Kentucky
6-4
15-8
Auburn
5-4
15-8
LSU
4-5
15-7
Alabama
3-6
15-7
Ole Miss
3-6
14-8
Georgia
3-6
11-11
Arkansas
2-7
13-9
Florida
2-7
11-11
Vanderbilt
1-8
11-11
