February 3, 2017 9:13 AM

Links: Florida basketball mauls Missouri, turns attention to UK

By John Clay

Links for Friday:

▪ Florida can turn its focus to Kentucky after rout of Missouri, reports Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.

▪ Kim Anderson knew his team was in trouble from the tip, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.

▪ South Carolina women’s front line too much for UK to handle, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.

▪ South Carolina blisters Cats 75-63 to stay in first place, reports David Cloninger of The State.

▪ Florida’s Canyon Barry, son of Rick, has a Kentucky tie, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Some love John Calipari, while others hate him, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.

▪ Two Kansas basketball players persons of interest in vandalism investigation, reports Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams of the Kansas City Star.

▪ Mark Stoops in favor of early signing period, reports Herald-Leader.

▪ Win over Louisville was vital to UK football’s recruiting, reports Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal.

▪ Kentucky’s in-state recruiting misses have been rare, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Stephen Johnson will be Kentucky’s starting quarterback in spring, reports Jennifer Smith of the H-L.

▪ Lamar Jackson talks about his post-Heisman world, by Mark Story of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass faces marijuana charge, reports Courier-Journal.

▪ Louisville wide receive cited for highway racing, reports C-J.

▪ Family, friends reveling in Anas Mahmoud’s success, reports Jeff Greer of the C-J.

▪ Alabama and Saban No. 1 again, reports Tommy Deas of the Tuscaloosa News

▪ Alabama beats Florida State for coveted wide receiver, reports Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser.

▪ Georgia hits goal with Kirby Smart’s first full recruiting class, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.

▪ Tennessee’s recruiting class spins both ways, says Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean.

▪ Bob Shoop is eager to put his stamp on the Tennessee defense, reports Patrick Brown of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Jim McElwain got a strong finishing kick at Florida, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

▪ Florida hires West Virginia assistant to coach running backs, reports Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

▪ Missouri goes for brawny linemen, reports Blake Toppmeyer of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

▪ LSU fires wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, reports Duane Rankin of Montgomery Advertiser.

▪ LSU owes pair of former assistants nearly $1 million, reports Ross Dellenger of The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

▪ Coach O points his firing finger, says Ron Higgins of NOLA.com.

▪ Mississippi State hires Ron English as safeties coach, reports Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.

▪ Mississippi State women crush Auburn 77-47, reports John Zenor of the AP.

▪ Tennessee women on target in beating LSU, reports Dan Fleser of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Georgia women edge Arkansas, reports the Athens Banner-Herald.

▪ Texas A&M women beat Florida, reports Robert Cessna of Bryan/College Station Eagle.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC men’s basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

Kentucky

8-1

18-4

South Carolina

8-1

18-4

Florida

7-2

17-5

Arkansas

6-3

17-5

Alabama

6-3

13-8

Tennessee

5-4

13-9

Miss State

4-5

13-8

Georgia

4-5

13-9

Ole Miss

4-5

13-9

Vanderbilt

4-5

11-11

Auburn

3-6

14-8

Texas A&M

3-6

11-10

LSU

1-8

9-12

Missouri

0-9

5-16

SEC women’s basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

South Carolina

9-1

19-2

Miss State

8-1

22-1

Texas A&M

6-3

16-6

Missouri

6-3

16-7

Tennessee

6-3

15-7

Kentucky

6-4

15-8

Auburn

5-4

15-8

LSU

4-5

15-7

Alabama

3-6

15-7

Ole Miss

3-6

14-8

Georgia

3-6

11-11

Arkansas

2-7

13-9

Florida

2-7

11-11

Vanderbilt

1-8

11-11

