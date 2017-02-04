Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball

No. 8 Kentucky visits the Sunshine State to take on No. 24 Florida in a key SEC battle at the renovated O’Connell Center. Tip time is 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
We will be blogging live from court side.
Kentucky at Florida
When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
Where: O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-Florida statistical comparisons
Category
UK
UF
AP ranking
8
24
Coaches poll
6
23
RPI
6
13
Pomeroy ranking
5
9
Pomeroy offense
4
20
Pomeroy defense
15
7
Sagarin ranking
3
13
Sagarin strength of schedule
26
25
Field goal percentage
49.1
45.5
Opponents FG percentage
42.4
41.4
Three-point percentage
35.8
36.0
Opponents 3P percentage
31.3
31.6
Threes attempted per game
20.8
21.1
Free throw percentage
69.1
72
FT attempts per game
27.1
25.0
Rebound margin per game
5.7
2.4
Off rebound percentage
36.1
33.9
Opponent off reb percentage
28.7
30.3
Assists per game
17.5
12.9
Turnovers per game
11.9
11.5
Turnover percentage
15.3
16.4
Opponents turnover percentage
20.4
22.3
Blocked shots per game
6.0
5.1
Steals per game
6.3
8.0
Points per game
91.3
79.3
Opponents points per game
73.2
65.6
Points per possession
1.180
1.129
Opp points per possession
0.954
0.928
Possessions per game
77.3
70.2
Projected score
78
77
