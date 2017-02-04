Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

No. 8 Kentucky visits the Sunshine State to take on No. 24 Florida in a key SEC battle at the renovated O’Connell Center. Tip time is 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and those trolls who will steal your name. Or you can take your chances with the regular comments box.

Kentucky at Florida

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Where: O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-Florida statistical comparisons

Category

UK

UF

AP ranking

8

24

Coaches poll

6

23

RPI

6

13

Pomeroy ranking

5

9

Pomeroy offense

4

20

Pomeroy defense

15

7

Sagarin ranking

3

13

Sagarin strength of schedule

26

25

Field goal percentage

49.1

45.5

Opponents FG percentage

42.4

41.4

Three-point percentage

35.8

36.0

Opponents 3P percentage

31.3

31.6

Threes attempted per game

20.8

21.1

Free throw percentage

69.1

72

FT attempts per game

27.1

25.0

Rebound margin per game

5.7

2.4

Off rebound percentage

36.1

33.9

Opponent off reb percentage

28.7

30.3

Assists per game

17.5

12.9

Turnovers per game

11.9

11.5

Turnover percentage

15.3

16.4

Opponents turnover percentage

20.4

22.3

Blocked shots per game

6.0

5.1

Steals per game

6.3

8.0

Points per game

91.3

79.3

Opponents points per game

73.2

65.6

Points per possession

1.180

1.129

Opp points per possession

0.954

0.928

Possessions per game

77.3

70.2

Projected score

78

77

