Kentucky basketball says effort not the problem with rebounding

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show Pause

2:00 Sounds from the Lexington immigration ban protest

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:59 Malik Monk talks about the smiling incident

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:36 Tony Barbee thinks zone defense is improving

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case