Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama basketball

February 10, 2017

Kentucky-Alabama basketball

Locked in a three-way tie with Florida and South Carolina for first place in the SEC, Kentucky visits Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide in a conference battle. CBS has the 1 p.m. tipoff.

We will be blogging live from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Join us with your questions, comments, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and those trolls who steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box. All welcome.

Kentucky at Alabama

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Coleman Coliseum at Alabama

TV: CBS with Spero Dedes and Bill Raftery

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-Alabama last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UA

Dec

3/12/10

SEC Tournament

73

67

W

1/18/11

Tusclaoosa

66

68

L

3/12/11

SEC Tournament

72

58

W

1/21/12

Lexington

77

71

W

1/22/13

Tuscaloosa

55

59

L

3/4/14

Lexington

55

48

W

1/17/15

Tuscaloosa

78

40

W

1/31/15

Lexington

70

55

W

1/9/16

Tuscaloosa

77

61

W

2/23/16

Lexington

78

53

W

3/11/16

SEC Tournament

85

59

W

