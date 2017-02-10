Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama basketball

Locked in a three-way tie with Florida and South Carolina for first place in the SEC, Kentucky visits Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide in a conference battle. CBS has the 1 p.m. tipoff.
Kentucky at Alabama
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: Coleman Coliseum at Alabama
TV: CBS with Spero Dedes and Bill Raftery
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-Alabama last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UA
Dec
3/12/10
SEC Tournament
73
67
W
1/18/11
Tusclaoosa
66
68
L
3/12/11
SEC Tournament
72
58
W
1/21/12
Lexington
77
71
W
1/22/13
Tuscaloosa
55
59
L
3/4/14
Lexington
55
48
W
1/17/15
Tuscaloosa
78
40
W
1/31/15
Lexington
70
55
W
1/9/16
Tuscaloosa
77
61
W
2/23/16
Lexington
78
53
W
3/11/16
SEC Tournament
85
59
W
