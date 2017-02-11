College basketball on television: Feb. 11

Spero Dedes and Bill Raftery will be on hand in Tuscaloosa as 15th-ranked Kentucky meets Alabama at 1 p.m. on CBS on Saturday.
No. 4 Louisville is expected to have guard Quentin Snider back from a hip injury as the Cardinals play host to Miami at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
No. 17 Florida, which is tied for first in the SEC with UK and South Carolina, plays host to Texas A&M at noon on ESPN2. Florida is 9-2 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 5-6. South Carolina, also 9-2 in league play, is at Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
No. 12 West Virginia plays host to Kansas State at noon on ESPN, while No. 3 Kansas visits Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on ESPN. No. 6 Baylor plays TCU at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Kansas is 9-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 8-3. West Virginia is 7-4.
No. 2 Villanova is at No. 24 Xavier at 2:30 p.m. on Fox. Villanova is 10-2 in Big East play. Villanova is 8-3.
And College GameDay is at St. Mary’s where the 20th-ranked Gaels meet No. 1 Gonzaga at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Here’s the full list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Feb. 11
▪ 12:00 - Texas A&M at Florida (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Minnesota at Rutgers (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Wake Forest (ACC)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Seton Hall at St. John’s (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Marquette at Georgetown (Fox)
▪ 1:00 - Kentucky at Alabama (CBS)
▪ 1:00 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC)
▪ 1:00 - Clemson at Duke (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 2:00 - Penn State at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 2:00 - Miami at Louisville (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - TCU at Baylor (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN)
▪ 2:00 - Kent State at Toledo (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - Creighton at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:00 - UMass at Saint Joseph’s (NBC Sports)
▪ 2:30 - Villanova at Xavier (Fox)
▪ 3:30 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Georgia at Tennessee (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Texas at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Butler at Providence (CBS Sports)
▪ 4:30 - Washington at Utah (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 4:30 - St. Bonaventure at George Washington (NBC Sports)
▪ 5:30 - Boston College at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 6:00 - Auburn at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Iowa at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 6:00 - Florida State at Notre Dame (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Oklahoma at Iowa State (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Connecticut at UCF (CBS Sports)
▪ 6:00 - Houston at Tulsa (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Stanford at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - East Carolina at South Florida (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Davidson at VCU (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:15 - Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (ESPN)
▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at LSU (SEC)
▪ 10:00 - California at Arizona (ESPN2)
▪ 10:00 - Bradley at Illinois State (ESPNU)
▪ 10:30 - Oregon at USC (Pac-12)
John Clay: 859-231-3266, @johnclayiv
Ken Pomeroy Top 20
- 1. Gonzaga
- 2. Virginia
- 3. Louisville
- 4. West Virginia
- 5. Villanova
- 6. Florida
- 7. Kentucky
- 8. Baylor
- 9. Kansas
- 10. North Carolina
- 11. Purdue
- 12. Wisconsin
- 13. Florida State
- 14. Duke
- 15. SMU
- 16. Saint Mary’s
- 17. Wichita State
- 18. UCLA
- 19. Oregon
- 20. Cincinnati
Source: kenpom.com
