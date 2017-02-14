Sidelines with John Clay

February 14, 2017 3:57 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Kentucky looks for revenge on Tuesday night as Tennessee visits Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. game on ESPN. UK lost to the Vols 82-80 in Knoxville on Jan. 24.

We will be court side at Rupp on Tuesday night. Join our liveblog with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and those awful trolls who will steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee basketball
&nbsp;

Tennessee at Kentucky

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fox Harbour Drive burglar

View more video

Sports Videos