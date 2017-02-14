Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee basketball

Kentucky looks for revenge on Tuesday night as Tennessee visits Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. game on ESPN. UK lost to the Vols 82-80 in Knoxville on Jan. 24.
We will be court side at Rupp on Tuesday night. Join our liveblog with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and those awful trolls who will steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.
Tennessee at Kentucky
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments