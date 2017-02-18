Sidelines with John Clay

February 18, 2017

College basketball on television for Feb. 18

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden comprise the ESPN crew that will be in Athens for Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia SEC battle at Stegeman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

No. 8 Louisville plays host to Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on the ACC Network and locally WKYT-DT2, which is the CW channel. Louisville is coming off Monday’s overtime win at Syracuse. Virginia Tech knocked off Virginia in overtime last Sunday.

No. 3 Kansas is at No. 4 Baylor at 1 p.m. on CBS. Kansas won the first meeting between the two teams 73-68 in Lawrence on Feb. 1.

No. 15 Florida, now without starting center John Egbunu, will be at Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Here is a look at SEC game-by-game results, leaders and schedules.

At 4 p.m. on ESPN, Michigan State travels to West Lafayette, Indiana to face No. 16 Purdue. The Boilermakers are 10-3 in Big 10 play. Michigan State is 8-5. (Wonder if Dan Dakich is doing the game?)

At 8:15 p.m., No. 14 Virginia is at No. 10 North Carolina. Virginia is 8-5 in ACC play. UNC is 10-3, but without the services of Kenny Williams.

No. 21 South Carolina, which fell to third in the SEC standings after losing at home to Arkansas, travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt at 8:30 on the SEC Network.

Here is the full list of games for Saturday:

Saturday, Feb. 18

▪ 12:00 - Clemson at Miami (ACC/Fox Sports South)

▪ 12:00 - Notre Dame at North Carolina State (ESPN)

▪ 12:00 - Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - Davidson at UMass (NBC Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Northern Iowa at Wichita State (ESPN2)

▪ 12:30 - Villanova at Seaton Hall (Fox)

▪ 1:00 - Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)

▪ 1:00 - Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)

▪ 1:00 - Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC/WKYT-DT2)

▪ 1:00 - Kansas at Baylor (CBS)

▪ 1:30 - Army at Navy (CBS Sports)

▪ 2:00 - Florida at Mississippi State (ESPN)

▪ 2:00 - Illinois at Iowa (ESPN2)

▪ 2:00 - South Florida at Tulane (ESPN News)

▪ 2:00 - St. Bonaventure at Dayton (NBC Sports)

▪ 3:00 - Colorado at Oregon (Fox)

▪ 3:30 - LSU at Alabama (SEC)

▪ 4:00 - Auburn at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

▪ 4:00 - Michigan State at Purdue (ESPN)

▪ 4:00 - Florida State at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)

▪ 4:00 - UCF at East Carolina (ESPN News)

▪ 4:00 - Rhode Island at George Mason (NBC Sports)

▪ 4:00 - Saint Joseph’s at LaSalle (CBS Sports)

▪ 5:00 - Arizona State at Washington State (Pac-12)

▪ 6:00 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC)

▪ 6:00 - Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)

▪ 6:00 - Rutgers at Northwestern (ESPNU)

▪ 6:00 - Nebraska at Ohio State (Big 10)

▪ 6:00 - TCU at Iowa State (ESPN News)

▪ 6:00 - SMU at Houston (ESPN2)

▪ 6:00 - New Mexico at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - California at Stanford (Fox Sports Ohio)

▪ 8:00 - Arizona at Washington (ESPN2)

▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Xavier at Marquette (CBS Sports)

▪ 8:30 - South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC)

▪ 10:00 - USC at UCLA (Pac-12)

▪ 10:00 - Saint Mary’s at BYU (ESPN2)

▪ 11:59 - UC Riverside at UC Irvine (ESPNU)

AP Top 25

Rank

Team

1st place

Record

Points

1

Gonzaga

60

26-0

1,620

2

Villanova

5

24-2

1,564

3

Kansas

22-3

1,493

4

Baylor

22-3

1,394

5

Arizona

23-3

1,301

6

UCLA

23-3

1,276

7

Oregon

22-4

1,229

8

Louisville

20-5

1,204

9

West Virginia

20-5

1,012

10

North Carolina

21-5

1,005

11

Wisconsin

21-4

868

12

Duke

20-5

857

13

Kentucky

20-5

854

14

Virginia

18-6

825

15

Florida

20-5

717

16

Purdue

20-5

682

17

Florida State

21-5

665

18

Cincinnati

22-3

634

19

SMU

22-4

415

20

Creighton

21-4

298

21

South Carolina

20-5

29

22

Saint Mary's

22-3

269

23

Maryland

21-4

136

24

Butler

19-6

129

25

Notre Dame

19-7

122

