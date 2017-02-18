College basketball on television for Feb. 18

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden comprise the ESPN crew that will be in Athens for Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia SEC battle at Stegeman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Headed to ATL to cover UK/UGA hoops tomorrow night. The top of the SEC is an interesting race right now. So excited for this one!— Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) February 17, 2017
No. 8 Louisville plays host to Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on the ACC Network and locally WKYT-DT2, which is the CW channel. Louisville is coming off Monday’s overtime win at Syracuse. Virginia Tech knocked off Virginia in overtime last Sunday.
No. 3 Kansas is at No. 4 Baylor at 1 p.m. on CBS. Kansas won the first meeting between the two teams 73-68 in Lawrence on Feb. 1.
No. 15 Florida, now without starting center John Egbunu, will be at Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Here is a look at SEC game-by-game results, leaders and schedules.
At 4 p.m. on ESPN, Michigan State travels to West Lafayette, Indiana to face No. 16 Purdue. The Boilermakers are 10-3 in Big 10 play. Michigan State is 8-5. (Wonder if Dan Dakich is doing the game?)
At 8:15 p.m., No. 14 Virginia is at No. 10 North Carolina. Virginia is 8-5 in ACC play. UNC is 10-3, but without the services of Kenny Williams.
No. 21 South Carolina, which fell to third in the SEC standings after losing at home to Arkansas, travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt at 8:30 on the SEC Network.
Here is the full list of games for Saturday:
Saturday, Feb. 18
▪ 12:00 - Clemson at Miami (ACC/Fox Sports South)
▪ 12:00 - Notre Dame at North Carolina State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Davidson at UMass (NBC Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Northern Iowa at Wichita State (ESPN2)
▪ 12:30 - Villanova at Seaton Hall (Fox)
▪ 1:00 - Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 1:00 - Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
▪ 1:00 - Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 1:00 - Kansas at Baylor (CBS)
▪ 1:30 - Army at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - Florida at Mississippi State (ESPN)
▪ 2:00 - Illinois at Iowa (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - South Florida at Tulane (ESPN News)
▪ 2:00 - St. Bonaventure at Dayton (NBC Sports)
▪ 3:00 - Colorado at Oregon (Fox)
▪ 3:30 - LSU at Alabama (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Auburn at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Michigan State at Purdue (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Florida State at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - UCF at East Carolina (ESPN News)
▪ 4:00 - Rhode Island at George Mason (NBC Sports)
▪ 4:00 - Saint Joseph’s at LaSalle (CBS Sports)
▪ 5:00 - Arizona State at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 6:00 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Rutgers at Northwestern (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Nebraska at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 6:00 - TCU at Iowa State (ESPN News)
▪ 6:00 - SMU at Houston (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - New Mexico at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - California at Stanford (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 8:00 - Arizona at Washington (ESPN2)
▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Xavier at Marquette (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:30 - South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 10:00 - USC at UCLA (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - Saint Mary’s at BYU (ESPN2)
▪ 11:59 - UC Riverside at UC Irvine (ESPNU)
AP Top 25
Rank
Team
1st place
Record
Points
1
Gonzaga
60
26-0
1,620
2
Villanova
5
24-2
1,564
3
Kansas
22-3
1,493
4
Baylor
22-3
1,394
5
Arizona
23-3
1,301
6
UCLA
23-3
1,276
7
Oregon
22-4
1,229
8
Louisville
20-5
1,204
9
West Virginia
20-5
1,012
10
North Carolina
21-5
1,005
11
Wisconsin
21-4
868
12
Duke
20-5
857
13
Kentucky
20-5
854
14
Virginia
18-6
825
15
Florida
20-5
717
16
Purdue
20-5
682
17
Florida State
21-5
665
18
Cincinnati
22-3
634
19
SMU
22-4
415
20
Creighton
21-4
298
21
South Carolina
20-5
29
22
Saint Mary's
22-3
269
23
Maryland
21-4
136
24
Butler
19-6
129
25
Notre Dame
19-7
122
