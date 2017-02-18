Sidelines with John Clay

February 18, 2017 10:15 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

No. 13 Kentucky plays Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum at 6 p.m. on ESPN. It’s a rematch of UK’s 90-81 overtime win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 31 at Rupp Arena.

We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, quips, praise, knocks, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid both moderation and the ugly trolls who will steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.

&nbsp;

Kentucky at Georgia

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens

TV: Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UGA

Dec

1/24/12

Athens

57

44

W

3/1/12

Lexington

79

49

W

3/7/13

Athens

62

72

L

1/25/14

Lexington

79

54

W

3/15/14

SEC Tournament

70

58

W

2/3/15

Lexington

69

58

W

3/3/15

Athens

72

64

W

2/9/16

Lexington

82

48

W

3/12/16

SEC Tournament

93

80

W

1/31/17

Lexington

90

81

W (OT)

