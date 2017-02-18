Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball

No. 13 Kentucky plays Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum at 6 p.m. on ESPN. It’s a rematch of UK’s 90-81 overtime win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 31 at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky at Georgia
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
TV: Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UGA
Dec
1/24/12
Athens
57
44
W
3/1/12
Lexington
79
49
W
3/7/13
Athens
62
72
L
1/25/14
Lexington
79
54
W
3/15/14
SEC Tournament
70
58
W
2/3/15
Lexington
69
58
W
3/3/15
Athens
72
64
W
2/9/16
Lexington
82
48
W
3/12/16
SEC Tournament
93
80
W
1/31/17
Lexington
90
81
W (OT)
