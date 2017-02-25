College basketball on television: Feb. 25

Brad Nessler and Jim Spanarkel are on the case in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 as No. 13 Florida plays No. 11 Kentucky for first place in the SEC.
Fresh off its 74-63 win over Louisville on Wednesday, ACC leader North Carolina travels to 15-13 Pittsburgh at noon on the ACC Network, which will be carried locally by CW Lexington/WKYT-DT2. Roy Williams’ Tar Heels are 12-3 in conference play. Pittsburgh is 4-11.
Trying to rebound from Wednesday’s loss to Butler, No. 2 Villanova plays host to No. 23 Creighton at 3 p.m. on Fox. Villanova is 26-3 overall and 13-3 in the Big East. Creighton is 22-6 overall and 9-6 in the Big East.
No. 14 Purdue travels to Michigan in what will be an important game with NCAA Tournament implications for the host Wolverines. Michigan is 18-10 overall and 8-7 in the Big 10. Purdue is 23-5 overall and 12-3 in league play after winning at Penn State on Tuesday.
The ESPN College GameDay folks are in Tucson for Saturday night’s 8:15 p.m. showdown between No. 4 Arizona and No. 5 UCLA. Arizona is 15-1 in the Pac-12. UCLA is 12-3 and it might be an uncomfortable experience for star forward T.J. Leaf, who committed to Arizona before signing with the Bruins.
That will be followed on ESPN by No. 1 Gonzaga’s attempt to lock down a perfect regular season when the Zags play host to 20-10 BYU at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is the full list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Feb. 25
▪ 12:00 - Florida State at Clemson (ACC)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 12:00 - Virginia at North Carolina State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - SMU at Connecticut (CBS)
▪ 12:00 - Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Wichita State at Missouri State (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Georgetown at St. John’s (Fox Sports South/Ohio)
▪ 1:00 - Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 2:00 - Florida at Kentucky (CBS/WKYT)
▪ 2:00 - West Virginia at TCU (ESPN)
▪ 2:00 - Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Illinois State at Northern Iowa (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - VCU at Rhode Island (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Seton Hall at DePaul (Fox Sports South/Ohio)
▪ 2:30 - Richmond at Fordham (NBC Sports)
▪ 3:00 - Penn State at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 3:00 - Creighton at Villanova (Fox)
▪ 3:30 - Missouri at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Purdue at Michigan (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Virginia Tech at Boston College (ACC)
▪ 4:00 - Duke at Miami (CBS)
▪ 4:00 - Oregon at Stanford (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Providence at Marquette (CBS Sports)
▪ 4:30 - Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis (NBC Sports)
▪ 6:00 - LSU at Georgia (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Kansas at Texas (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Iowa at Maryland (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Kansas State at Oklahoma (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Nevada at UNLV (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Alabama at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
▪ 8:00 - Northwestern at Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Long Beach State at UC Davis (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - San Diego State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:15 - UCLA at Arizona (ESPN)
▪ 8:30 - Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)
▪ 10:15 - BYU at Gonzaga (ESPN)
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Florida
13-2
23-5
Kentucky
13-2
23-5
South Carolina
10-5
20-8
Arkansas
10-5
21-7
Alabama
9-6
16-11
Ole Miss
8-7
17-11
Vanderbilt
8-7
15-13
Georgia
7-8
16-12
Tennessee
7-8
15-13
Auburn
6-9
17-11
Texas A&M
6-9
14-13
Miss State
5-10
14-13
Missouri
2-13
7-20
LSU
1-14
9-18
