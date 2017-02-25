Sidelines with John Clay

February 25, 2017 10:37 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball

It’s a SEC showdown as conference co-leaders Kentucky and Florida hook up at 2 p.m. at Rupp Arena. CBS has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from court side at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically and you’ll avoid the trolls who try to steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.

SEC men’s basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

Florida

13-2

23-5

Kentucky

13-2

23-5

South Carolina

10-5

20-8

Arkansas

10-5

21-7

Alabama

9-6

16-11

Ole Miss

8-7

17-11

Vanderbilt

8-7

15-13

Georgia

7-8

16-12

Tennessee

7-8

15-13

Auburn

6-9

17-11

Texas A&M

6-9

14-13

Miss State

5-10

14-13

Missouri

2-13

7-20

LSU

1-14

9-18

