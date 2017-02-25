Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball

It’s a SEC showdown as conference co-leaders Kentucky and Florida hook up at 2 p.m. at Rupp Arena. CBS has the telecast.
We will be blogging live from court side at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically and you’ll avoid the trolls who try to steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.
SEC men’s basketball standings
Team
SEC
Overall
Florida
13-2
23-5
Kentucky
13-2
23-5
South Carolina
10-5
20-8
Arkansas
10-5
21-7
Alabama
9-6
16-11
Ole Miss
8-7
17-11
Vanderbilt
8-7
15-13
Georgia
7-8
16-12
Tennessee
7-8
15-13
Auburn
6-9
17-11
Texas A&M
6-9
14-13
Miss State
5-10
14-13
Missouri
2-13
7-20
LSU
1-14
9-18
