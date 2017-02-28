Links: Vanderbilt wants to spoil Kentucky basketball’s Senior Night

Big Blue Links for Tuesday:
Can Vanderbilt clinch an NCAA bid by beating Kentucky on Tuesday night? Ask Joe DeNardo, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.
Calipari says seniors going out playing best of their careers, reports Tipton.
Three take-aways from Kentucky basketball’s win at Vanderbilt back in January, from me.
Should Kentucky fans be more optimistic or worried about the Cats? asks Mark Story of the Herald-Leader.
SEC men’s basketball game-by-game results and leaders in a Google Doc.
Tomorrow night these seniors will play their final home game. Here's a look back at @Dhawk_25 @derek_willis33 @MychalMulder signing with UK! pic.twitter.com/YEeDkk2ZNN— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) February 27, 2017
Vanderbilt takes its resurgent defense to Rupp Arena, reports Adam Sparks of the Tennessean.
Vanderbilt is looking for a window, writes Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.
It’s a rare sendoff for the UK seniors, writes Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.
Calipari says being at UK is not for everyone, writes Joe Mussatto of SEC Country.
Dominique Hawkins doesn’t plan to get emotional, says Keith Taylor of KyForward.
Malik Monk nearing UK single-season scoring record, reports Herald-Leader.
Paintsville lineman getting lots of scholarship offers, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.
Commodores take four-game win streak into Rupp Arena Tuesday.— VandyMBB (@VandyMBB) February 27, 2017
Preview - https://t.co/tBEfrLOQt3 pic.twitter.com/L8Xdr2nnw3
Rick Pitino wary of Wake Forest’s powerful offense, reports Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.
Should Louisville wear its throwback uniforms full-time? asks Eric Crawford of WDRB.
Six Coach of the Year candidates, from ESPN’s Dick Vitale.
No. 1 Kansas rallies to beat Oklahoma on Senior Night, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.
North Carolina’s offense went missing against Virginia, reports Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.
Like the Bee Gees, Georgia is stayin’ alive, says Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.
Our guide to former Kentucky players in the NBA has been updated (finally) with the Cousins and Noel trades. #BBN https://t.co/WI2MJt8bks— ExCats (@ExCats) February 28, 2017
Danny Morrison is an appealing AD candidate at Tennessee, says John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Vols’ AD search takes another twist, reports Patrick Brown of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Four reasons why SEC football is no longer dominant, says Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports.
Backup quarterback Wade Freebeck not returning to Vandy, reports the Tennessean.
Kentucky softball dominates in Boca Raton, reports Chase Campbell of the Kentucky Kernel.
SEC men’s basketball mid-week schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7:00 - Mississippi State at South Carolina (ESPNU)
7:00 - Texas A&M at Missouri (SEC)
9:00 - Vanderbilt at Kentucky (ESPN)
Wednesday, March 1
6:30 - Auburn at Georgia (SEC)
7:00 - Arkansas at Florida (ESPN2)
7:00 - Tennessee at LSU (SEC Network plus)
8:30 - Alabama at Ole Miss (SEC)
