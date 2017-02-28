Sidelines with John Clay

February 28, 2017 4:58 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Vanderbilt basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

It’s Senior Night at Rupp Arena as Kentucky says goodbye to Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derek Willis. Plus, the Cats play host to Vanderbilt in an important SEC battle. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be at court side blogging live. Join us with your questions, comments, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and the impostors who wish to steal your screen name. Or just use the regular comments box. Your choice.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network (locally WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

