College basketball on television: March 4

Verne Lundquist and Jim Spanarkel are on the call for CBS as No. 9 Kentucky plays Texas A&M at noon in College Station.
Don’t forget the Kentucky women play South Carolina in a semifinal game of the SEC Tournament at 5 p.m. ESPNU has that telecast. UK knocked off Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Given ESPN’s promotion department, you would think Duke-North Carolina (8:15 p.m. on ESPN) is the only college basketball game on television Saturday. That’s hardly the case.
Immediately following Kentucky-Texas A&M on CBS (WKYT locally), Notre Dame visits Louisville at 2 p.m. A North Carolina loss and a Notre Dame win would give the Irish a share of the ACC regular season title. Louisville will try to shake off its 88-81 loss at Wake Forest on Wednesday.
New No. 1 Kansas is in action at 6 p.m. on ESPN when the Jayhawks travel to Stillwater to tackle Oklahoma State’s high-scoring offense. Under new coach Brad Underwood, the Cowboys are No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com, behind UCLA.
As for the SEC, besides the Cats and Aggies, Alabama visits a badly fading Tennessee at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Vols have lost three straight and five of their last six.
At 2 p.m. on ESPN2, Georgia visits Fayetteville to take on Arkansas, which is trying to nail down an NCAA Tournament spot. The Razorbacks missed an opportunity at Florida on Wednesday. That loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Mike Anderson’s team. Freshnan Tyree Crump has given Georgia a lift.
At 2 p.m. on ESPN, Florida plays at Vanderbilt. The Gators need a win and a Kentucky loss to earn a share of the SEC regular season title. Vanderbilt led UK by 19 points in the first half on Tuesday before finally succumbing to a 73-67 loss.
The SEC Network got stuck with the 3:30 matchup between Missouri and Auburn. Missouri is 2-15 in the SEC and coming off a 60-43 home loss to Texas A&M. It’s the last chance for Missouri to snap a three-year road losing skid. Bruce Pearl has had a tough time getting it going at Auburn. The Tigers have lost five of their last six games.
At 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, LSU plays at Mississippi State. LSU finally snapped a 15-game losing streak with a win over Tennessee. Mississippi State has lost seven straight.
Then finally at 8:30 on the SEC Network, South Carolina visits Oxford to play Ole Miss. After losing three straight, Frank Martin’s Gamecocks have won two in a row. Ole Miss needs two more wins to give Andy Kennedy another 20-win season.
And, oh yeah, there’s Duke at North Carolina at 8:15 on ESPN. As Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald Sun writes, the Blue Devils are hoping to earn both a sweep and some extra rest before the ACC Tournament.
Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday.
Saturday, March 4
▪ 12:00 - Kentucky at Texas A&M (CBS/WKYT)
▪ 12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Indiana at Ohio State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Pittsburgh at Virginia (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 12:00 - Providence at St. John’s (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 12:00 - Villanova at Georgetown (Fox)
▪ 1:00 - Alabama at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 1:00 - Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPN News)
▪ 2:00 - Georgia at Arkansas (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN)
▪ 2:00 - Michigan State at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 2:00 - Notre Dame at Louisville (CBS)
▪ 2:00 - California at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 2:00 - Xavier at DePaul (Fox Sports Ohio/South)
▪ 2:30 - Seton Hall at Butler (Fox)
▪ 2:30 - Creighton at Marquette (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 3:00 - TCU at Oklahoma (SEC)
▪ 3:30 - Southern Illinois at Illinois State (CBS Sports)
▪ 4:00 - Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
▪ 4:00 - Miami at Florida State (ACC/WKYT-DT2)
▪ 4:00 - Georgia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)
▪ 4:00 - Boston College at Clemson (ACC)
▪ 4:00 - Stanford at Utah (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Arizona at Arizona State (CBS)
▪ 4:00 - Memphis at SMU (ESPN2)
▪ 4:30 - Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC/Fox Sports South)
▪ 5:00 - Kentucky women vs. South Carolina (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - LSU at Mississippi State (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Oregon at Oregon State (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Missouri State at Wichita State (CBS Sports)
▪ 6:30 - Washington at USC (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Dayton at George Washington (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Jacksonville State at UT Martin (ESPn2)
▪ 8:15 - Duke at North Carolina (ESPN)
▪ 8:30 - South Carolina at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 9:30 - Fairfield vs Siena (ESPNU)
▪ 10:00 - San Diego State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:00 - Pacific vs. Gonzaga (ESPN2)
▪ 10:00 - Washington State at UCLA (ESPN)
▪ 11:59 - Portland vs. Saint Mary’s (ESPN2)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
