Sidelines with John Clay

March 10, 2017 8:48 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball (SEC Tournament)

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

NASHVILLE

They say it’s hard to beat any team three times in one season. Kentucky puts that to the test on Friday when the Wildcats play Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Kentucky needed 37 points from Malik Monk to beat the Bulldogs 90-81 in overtime at Rupp Arena on Jan. 31. Then on Feb. 18 in Athens, J.J. Frazier scored 36 points for the home team but it wasn’t enough as Georgia lost again to UK, this time 82-77.

We’ll be court side at Bridgestone Arena for Round 3. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments appear automatically. Or you can just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia (SEC Tournament)
&nbsp;

Kentucky vs. Georgia

When: Friday, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

TV: SEC Network with Joe Tessitore, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UGA

Dec

3/1/12

Lexington

79

49

W

3/7/13

Athens

62

72

L

1/25/14

Lexington

79

54

W

3/15/14

SEC Tournament

70

58

W

2/3/15

Lexington

69

58

W

3/3/15

Athens

72

64

W

2/9/16

Lexington

82

48

W

3/12/16

SEC Tournament

93

80

W

1/31/17

Lexington

90

81

W (OT)

2/18/17

Athens

82

77

W

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Franklin County escapes

View more video

Sports Videos