Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball (SEC Tournament)

They say it’s hard to beat any team three times in one season. Kentucky puts that to the test on Friday when the Wildcats play Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
Kentucky needed 37 points from Malik Monk to beat the Bulldogs 90-81 in overtime at Rupp Arena on Jan. 31. Then on Feb. 18 in Athens, J.J. Frazier scored 36 points for the home team but it wasn’t enough as Georgia lost again to UK, this time 82-77.
We'll be court side at Bridgestone Arena for Round 3.
Kentucky vs. Georgia
When: Friday, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
TV: SEC Network with Joe Tessitore, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UGA
Dec
3/1/12
Lexington
79
49
W
3/7/13
Athens
62
72
L
1/25/14
Lexington
79
54
W
3/15/14
SEC Tournament
70
58
W
2/3/15
Lexington
69
58
W
3/3/15
Athens
72
64
W
2/9/16
Lexington
82
48
W
3/12/16
SEC Tournament
93
80
W
1/31/17
Lexington
90
81
W (OT)
2/18/17
Athens
82
77
W
