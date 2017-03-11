Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama (SEC Tournament)

After Friday’s 71-60 victory over Georgia, No. 1 seed Kentucky faces No. 5 seed Alabama in a semifinal game of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Freshman guard Malik Monk, the SEC’s leading scorer, managed all of two points Friday, but UK advanced thanks to 20 points each from fellow guards Isaiah Briscoe and De’Aaron Fox. Derek Willis grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cats improved to 27-5 on the season.
Alabama advanced with a 64-53 win over No. 4 seed South Carolina on Friday. Freshman forward Braxton Key scored 18 points to lead the Crimson Tide, now 19-13, which held the Gamecocks to just 36.7 percent shooting from the floor.
In the team’s only regular season meeting, Kentucky knocked off Alabama 67-58 on Feb. 11 in Tuscaloosa. Monk scored 17 points and Adebayo 14 for the Cats on that Saturday. Alabama made just nine of 26 free throws.
KENTUCKY VS. ALABAMA (SEC TOURNAMENT)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Dick Vitale and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-Alabama last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UA
Dec
3/12/11
SEC Tournament
72
58
W
1/21/12
Lexington
77
71
W
1/22/13
Tuscaloosa
55
59
L
3/4/14
Lexington
55
48
W
1/17/15
Tuscaloosa
78
40
W
1/31/15
Lexington
70
55
W
1/9/16
Tuscaloosa
77
61
W
2/23/16
Lexington
78
53
W
3/11/16
SEC Tournament
85
59
W
2/11/17
Tuscaloosa
67
58
W
