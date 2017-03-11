Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama (SEC Tournament)

NASHVILLE

After Friday’s 71-60 victory over Georgia, No. 1 seed Kentucky faces No. 5 seed Alabama in a semifinal game of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

Freshman guard Malik Monk, the SEC’s leading scorer, managed all of two points Friday, but UK advanced thanks to 20 points each from fellow guards Isaiah Briscoe and De’Aaron Fox. Derek Willis grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cats improved to 27-5 on the season.

Kentucky men basketball’s season results in a Google Doc

Alabama advanced with a 64-53 win over No. 4 seed South Carolina on Friday. Freshman forward Braxton Key scored 18 points to lead the Crimson Tide, now 19-13, which held the Gamecocks to just 36.7 percent shooting from the floor.

In the team’s only regular season meeting, Kentucky knocked off Alabama 67-58 on Feb. 11 in Tuscaloosa. Monk scored 17 points and Adebayo 14 for the Cats on that Saturday. Alabama made just nine of 26 free throws.

Kentucky men’s basketball individual game-by-game stats in a Google Doc

We will be blogging live from court side Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

KENTUCKY VS. ALABAMA (SEC TOURNAMENT)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Dick Vitale and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-Alabama last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UA

Dec

3/12/11

SEC Tournament

72

58

W

1/21/12

Lexington

77

71

W

1/22/13

Tuscaloosa

55

59

L

3/4/14

Lexington

55

48

W

1/17/15

Tuscaloosa

78

40

W

1/31/15

Lexington

70

55

W

1/9/16

Tuscaloosa

77

61

W

2/23/16

Lexington

78

53

W

3/11/16

SEC Tournament

85

59

W

2/11/17

Tuscaloosa

67

58

W

