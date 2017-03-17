Liveblog: Kentucky-Northern Kentucky basketball (NCAA)

Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, opens play in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky on Friday night. Tipoff is set for approximately 9:40 p.m. CBS has the telecast.
We will be blogging live from court side at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or use the regular comments box.
Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky
When: Friday, 9:40 p.m. ET
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: CBS with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
