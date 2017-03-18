Kentucky-Wichita State NCAA Tournament statistical comparisons

As No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 10 seed Wichita State face off Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16 next weekend in Memphis, here’s a look at the statistical comparisons between the two teams.
The analytics love the Shockers more than the polls. Ken Pomeroy ranks Gregg Marshall’s team at No. 5 just one spot in back of John Calipari’s Cats. Both teams rank in Pomeroy’s top 15 in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency.
.@PaulSuellentrop is calling it Big Blue II for #Shockers. Here comes UK again. https://t.co/wpQivmrIgN— Wichita Eagle Sports (@WichitaEagleSpt) March 18, 2017
Wichita State’s adjusted numbers are hurt slightly by a schedule that Sagarin ranks as the 111th-toughest among Division I schools. RPI is more critical, placing WSU’s schedule at No. 186.
Check out the rebounding stats. Wichita State is outrebounding opponents by 9.1 per game. The Shockers battered Dayton on the boards 48-29 in Friday night’s 64-58 win over the Flyers. Wichita State’s offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 is slightly better than UK’s 33.8.
Here are the stats:
Kentucky-Wichita State statistical comparisons
Category
UK
WSU
AP ranking
6
19
Coaches poll
5
19
RPI
4
31
RPI strength of schedule
23
186
Pomeroy ranking
4
5
Pomeroy offense
15
14
Pomeroy defense
9
14
Sagarin ranking
5
11
Sagarin strength of schedule
39
111
Field goal percentage
47.6
47.1
Opponents FG percentage
42.1
37.6
Three-point percentage
34.9
40.5
Opponents 3P percentage
30.5
30.9
Threes attempted per game
19.9
21.3
Free throw percentage
70.3
73.4
FT attempts per game
26.5
24.0
Rebound margin per game
5.4
9.1
Off rebound percentage
33.8
34.6
Opponent off reb percentage
27.2
24.1
Assists per game
15.4
16.4
Turnovers per game
12.0
11.3
Turnover percentage
16.0
16.3
Opponents turnover percentage
19.2
19.7
Blocked shots per game
5.4
3.9
Steals per game
6.0
6.7
Points per game
85.7
81.5
Opponents points per game
71.5
62.3
Raw points per possession
1.139
1.176
Raw opp points per possession
0.956
0.896
Adjusted points per possession
1.186
1.191
Adjusted opp point per possession
0.920
0.927
Possessions per game
75.3
69.3
Projected score
76.4
76.3
Wichita State men’s basketball 2016-17
Date
Opp
U
T
D
R
Cnf
11/11
S Carolina St
85
39
W
1-0
11/13
Long Beach St
92
55
W
2-0
11/16
Tulsa
80
53
W
3-0
11/20
Md-Eastern hore
116
79
W
4-0
11/23
vsLSU
82
47
W
5-0
11/24
vsLouisville
52
62
L
5-1
11/25
vsMichigan St
72
77
L
5-2
11/29
Southern Nazerene
87
57
W
6-2
12/3
@Colorado St
82
67
W
7-2
12/6
Saint Louis
75
45
W
8-2
12/10
@Oklahoma
76
73
W
9-2
12/17
Oklahoma St
76
93
L
9-3
12/22
S Dakota St
89
67
W
10-3
12/28
@Indiana St
80
72
W
11-3
1-0
1/1
Bradley
100
66
W
12-3
2-0
1/4
Drake
90
65
W
13-3
3-0
1/8
@Northern Iowa
80
66
W
14-3
4-0
1/11
Loyola-Chicago
87
75
W
15-3
5-0
1/14
@Illinois St
62
76
L
15-4
5-1
1/17
@Evansville
82
65
W
16-4
6-1
1/21
Indiana St
84
58
W
17-4
7-1
1/24
Southern Illinois
87
45
W
18-4
8-1
1/29
@Bradley
64
49
W
19-4
9-1
2/1
@Drake
77
69
W
20-4
10-1
2/4
Illinois St
86
45
W
21-4
11-1
2/9
Missouri St
80
62
W
22-4
12-1
2/12
@Loyola-Chicago
81
64
W
23-4
13-1
2/15
@Southern Illinoi
87
68
W
24-4
14-1
2/18
Northern Iowa
73
44
W
25-4
15-1
2/21
Evansville
109
83
W
26-4
16-1
2/25
@Missouri St
86
67
W
27-4
17-1
3/3
vsBradley (MVC)
82
56
W
28-4
3/4
vsMissouri St (MVC)
78
63
W
29-4
3/5
vsIllinois St (MVC)
71
51
W
30-4
3/17
vsDayton (NCAA)
64
58
W
31-4
3/19
vsKentucky (NCAA)
Kentucky men’s basketball 2016-17
Date
Opp
U
T
D
Rec
Cnf
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
87
64
W
1-0
11/13/16
Canisius
93
69
W
2-0
11/15/16
vsMichigan State
68
49
W
3-0
11/20/16
Duquesne
93
59
W
4-0
11/23/16
Cleveland State
101
70
W
5-0
11/25/16
UT-Martin
111
76
W
6-0
11/28/16
vsArizona St
115
69
W
7-0
12/3/16
UCLA
92
97
L
7-1
12/7/16
Valparaiso
87
63
W
8-1
12/11/16
Hofstra
96
73
W
9-1
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
103
100
W
10-1
12/21/16
@Louisville
70
73
L
10-2
12/29/16
@Ole Miss
99
76
W
11-2
1-0
1/3/17
Texas A&M
100
58
W
12-2
2-0
1/7/17
Arkansas
97
71
W
13-2
3-0
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
87
81
W
14-2
4-0
1/14/17
Auburn
92
72
W
15-2
5-0
1/17/17
@Miss St
88
81
W
16-2
6-0
1/21/17
S Carolina
85
69
W
17-2
7-0
1/24/17
@Tennessee
80
82
L
17-3
7-1
1/28/17
Kansas
73
79
L
17-4
1/31/17
Georgia
90
81
W*
18-4
8-1
2/4/17
@Florida
66
88
L
18-5
8-2
2/7/17
LSU
92
85
W
19-5
9-2
2/11/17
@Alabama
67
58
W
20-5
10-2
2/14/17
Tennessee
83
58
W
21-5
11-2
2/18/17
@Georgia
82
77
W
22-5
12-2
2/21/17
@Missouri
72
62
W
23-5
13-2
2/25/17
Florida
76
66
W
24-5
14-2
2/28/17
Vanderbilt
73
67
W
25-5
15-2
3/4/17
@Texas A&M
71
63
W
26-5
16-2
3/10/17
vsGeorgia (SEC)
71
60
W
27-5
3/11/17
vsAlabama (SEC)
79
74
W
28-5
3/12/17
vsArkansas (SEC)
82
65
W
29-5
3/17/17
vsNorthern Kentucky (NCAA)
79
70
W
30-5
Comments