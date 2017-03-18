Kentucky-Wichita State NCAA Tournament statistical comparisons

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse Pause

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night

1:31 Pep rally in Indy before UK's game vs. NKU

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station