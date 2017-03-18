Sidelines with John Clay

March 18, 2017 1:28 PM

Kentucky-Wichita State NCAA Tournament statistical comparisons

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

INDIANAPOLIS

As No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 10 seed Wichita State face off Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16 next weekend in Memphis, here’s a look at the statistical comparisons between the two teams.

The analytics love the Shockers more than the polls. Ken Pomeroy ranks Gregg Marshall’s team at No. 5 just one spot in back of John Calipari’s Cats. Both teams rank in Pomeroy’s top 15 in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency.

Wichita State’s adjusted numbers are hurt slightly by a schedule that Sagarin ranks as the 111th-toughest among Division I schools. RPI is more critical, placing WSU’s schedule at No. 186.

Check out the rebounding stats. Wichita State is outrebounding opponents by 9.1 per game. The Shockers battered Dayton on the boards 48-29 in Friday night’s 64-58 win over the Flyers. Wichita State’s offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 is slightly better than UK’s 33.8.

Here are the stats:

Kentucky-Wichita State statistical comparisons

Category

UK

WSU

AP ranking

6

19

Coaches poll

5

19

RPI

4

31

RPI strength of schedule

23

186

Pomeroy ranking

4

5

Pomeroy offense

15

14

Pomeroy defense

9

14

Sagarin ranking

5

11

Sagarin strength of schedule

39

111

Field goal percentage

47.6

47.1

Opponents FG percentage

42.1

37.6

Three-point percentage

34.9

40.5

Opponents 3P percentage

30.5

30.9

Threes attempted per game

19.9

21.3

Free throw percentage

70.3

73.4

FT attempts per game

26.5

24.0

Rebound margin per game

5.4

9.1

Off rebound percentage

33.8

34.6

Opponent off reb percentage

27.2

24.1

Assists per game

15.4

16.4

Turnovers per game

12.0

11.3

Turnover percentage

16.0

16.3

Opponents turnover percentage

19.2

19.7

Blocked shots per game

5.4

3.9

Steals per game

6.0

6.7

Points per game

85.7

81.5

Opponents points per game

71.5

62.3

Raw points per possession

1.139

1.176

Raw opp points per possession

0.956

0.896

Adjusted points per possession

1.186

1.191

Adjusted opp point per possession

0.920

0.927

Possessions per game

75.3

69.3

Projected score

76.4

76.3

Wichita State men’s basketball 2016-17

Date

Opp

U

T

D

R

Cnf

11/11

S Carolina St

85

39

W

1-0

11/13

Long Beach St

92

55

W

2-0

11/16

Tulsa

80

53

W

3-0

11/20

Md-Eastern hore

116

79

W

4-0

11/23

vsLSU

82

47

W

5-0

11/24

vsLouisville

52

62

L

5-1

11/25

vsMichigan St

72

77

L

5-2

11/29

Southern Nazerene

87

57

W

6-2

12/3

@Colorado St

82

67

W

7-2

12/6

Saint Louis

75

45

W

8-2

12/10

@Oklahoma

76

73

W

9-2

12/17

Oklahoma St

76

93

L

9-3

12/22

S Dakota St

89

67

W

10-3

12/28

@Indiana St

80

72

W

11-3

1-0

1/1

Bradley

100

66

W

12-3

2-0

1/4

Drake

90

65

W

13-3

3-0

1/8

@Northern Iowa

80

66

W

14-3

4-0

1/11

Loyola-Chicago

87

75

W

15-3

5-0

1/14

@Illinois St

62

76

L

15-4

5-1

1/17

@Evansville

82

65

W

16-4

6-1

1/21

Indiana St

84

58

W

17-4

7-1

1/24

Southern Illinois

87

45

W

18-4

8-1

1/29

@Bradley

64

49

W

19-4

9-1

2/1

@Drake

77

69

W

20-4

10-1

2/4

Illinois St

86

45

W

21-4

11-1

2/9

Missouri St

80

62

W

22-4

12-1

2/12

@Loyola-Chicago

81

64

W

23-4

13-1

2/15

@Southern Illinoi

87

68

W

24-4

14-1

2/18

Northern Iowa

73

44

W

25-4

15-1

2/21

Evansville

109

83

W

26-4

16-1

2/25

@Missouri St

86

67

W

27-4

17-1

3/3

vsBradley (MVC)

82

56

W

28-4

3/4

vsMissouri St (MVC)

78

63

W

29-4

3/5

vsIllinois St (MVC)

71

51

W

30-4

3/17

vsDayton (NCAA)

64

58

W

31-4

3/19

vsKentucky (NCAA)

Kentucky men’s basketball 2016-17

Date

Opp

U

T

D

Rec

Cnf

11/11/16

Stephen F Austin

87

64

W

1-0

11/13/16

Canisius

93

69

W

2-0

11/15/16

vsMichigan State

68

49

W

3-0

11/20/16

Duquesne

93

59

W

4-0

11/23/16

Cleveland State

101

70

W

5-0

11/25/16

UT-Martin

111

76

W

6-0

11/28/16

vsArizona St

115

69

W

7-0

12/3/16

UCLA

92

97

L

7-1

12/7/16

Valparaiso

87

63

W

8-1

12/11/16

Hofstra

96

73

W

9-1

12/17/16

vsNorth Carolina

103

100

W

10-1

12/21/16

@Louisville

70

73

L

10-2

12/29/16

@Ole Miss

99

76

W

11-2

1-0

1/3/17

Texas A&M

100

58

W

12-2

2-0

1/7/17

Arkansas

97

71

W

13-2

3-0

1/10/17

@Vanderbilt

87

81

W

14-2

4-0

1/14/17

Auburn

92

72

W

15-2

5-0

1/17/17

@Miss St

88

81

W

16-2

6-0

1/21/17

S Carolina

85

69

W

17-2

7-0

1/24/17

@Tennessee

80

82

L

17-3

7-1

1/28/17

Kansas

73

79

L

17-4

1/31/17

Georgia

90

81

W*

18-4

8-1

2/4/17

@Florida

66

88

L

18-5

8-2

2/7/17

LSU

92

85

W

19-5

9-2

2/11/17

@Alabama

67

58

W

20-5

10-2

2/14/17

Tennessee

83

58

W

21-5

11-2

2/18/17

@Georgia

82

77

W

22-5

12-2

2/21/17

@Missouri

72

62

W

23-5

13-2

2/25/17

Florida

76

66

W

24-5

14-2

2/28/17

Vanderbilt

73

67

W

25-5

15-2

3/4/17

@Texas A&M

71

63

W

26-5

16-2

3/10/17

vsGeorgia (SEC)

71

60

W

27-5

3/11/17

vsAlabama (SEC)

79

74

W

28-5

3/12/17

vsArkansas (SEC)

82

65

W

29-5

3/17/17

vsNorthern Kentucky (NCAA)

79

70

W

30-5

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

View more video

Sports Videos