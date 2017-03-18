Q&A: John Calipari’s comments previewing Kentucky-Wichita State

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday Pause

0:32 De'Aaron Fox says he doesnt need much sleep

1:11 Dominique Hawkins: I don't want to think about last year

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse