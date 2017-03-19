Kentucky-Wichita State basketball and more March Madness links

Big Blue Links for Sunday:
▪ For this year’s Big Dance, Wichita State wants to go steady with Kentucky, writes Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Remember, this is the round where Kentucky took an early exit last year, says my column.
▪ Kentucky should put the rematch aside and focus on itself, says Anthony Crawford of the Kentucky Kernel.
▪ This is not your typical 10-2 matchup, says Metz Camfield of coachcal.com
▪ Kentucky and Wichita State have more than ever at stake, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Malik Monk is not worried about his errant jump shot, reports Mark Story of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Calipari hopes that Malik Monk is due, writes Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.
▪ Monk insists he’s not in a funk, says Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Dominique Hawkins has come out of his shell as a senior, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Gregg Marshall is downplaying the revenge factor, reports Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.
▪ Marshall speaks up for the game’s little guy, reports the Wichita Eagle.
▪ Wichita State’s Landry Shamet taking first steps on national stage, reports Paul Sullentrop of the Wichita Eagle.
▪ Wichita State’s success was not built with nationally known recruits, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.
▪ NCAA Tournament proves Wichita State has outgrown Missouri Valley Conference, argues Bob Lutz of the Wichita Eagle.
▪ Angry Wichita State is tired of hearing about Kentucky, writes Rick Bozich of WDRB.
▪ The learning curve continues for lackadaiscal Kentucky, writes Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Winning is all that matters this time of year, writes Keith Taylor of KyForward.
▪ John Calipari has a favorite player in son Brad, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ Makayla Epps doesn’t want her career to end, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.
▪ How can Louisville stop Michigan’s threes? asks Eric Crawford of WDRB.
▪ Anime hero inspires Deng Adel’s joyful play, reports Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.
▪ John Beilein is not buying Rick Pitino’s hyperbole, writes Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press.
▪ Michigan is not Golden State, but Pitino-Beilein III should be fun nonetheless, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo.
▪ Wisconsin’s rally topples top-seeded Villanova, reports Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
▪ Villanova repeats history, but not the one it wanted, writes Bob Ford of the Philadelphia Enquirer.
▪ Wisconsin plays giant-killer to beat another giant-killer, reports Marc Tracy of the new York Times.
▪ Wisconsin jolts March Madness by knocking out Villanova, reports Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.
▪ Wisconsin’s seniors come up with more March joy, reports Dana O’Neil of espn.com.
▪ Bronson Koenig keyed the Wisconsin upset win, reports Dan Greene of SI.com.
▪ Memo to Villanova, you can’t win them all and don’t play Wisconsin, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.
▪ You keeping doing you, Wisconsin, says Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News.
▪ Butler is going back to the Sweet 16, reports David Woods of the Indianapolis Star. Nicholasville native Chris Holtmann will be in Memphis.
▪ Florida returns to Sweet 16 with impressive win over Virginia, reports Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.
▪ Virginia season ends in beat down by Florida, reports David Teel of the Daily Press.
▪ West Virginia tops Notre Dame to reach Sweet 16, reports Erik Brady of USA Today.
▪ Xavier dismantles Leonard Hamilton and Florida State, reports Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
▪ Xavier executed the perfect game plan, reports Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
▪ Is this as good as it gets for Florida State basketball, asks Corey Clark of the Tallahassee Democrat.
▪ Purdue recovers to beat Iowa State, reports Nathan Baird of the Journal Courier.
▪ Northwestern almost came all the way back against Gonzaga, reports Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.
▪ Joel Berry is using cupping therapy, reports Adam Smith of the Burlington Times.
▪ Nate Britt has found peace for himself and his role, reports Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.
▪ Old rivalries resurrected thanks to bracket and costs of a law, writes Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer.
▪ South Carolina’s pre-tournament rest could help against Duke, says Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier.
▪ UCLA vs. Cincinnati features Caupain vs. Ball says Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
▪ Steve Alford is focused on UCLA not the opening at Indiana, reports Brian Bennett of ESPN.
▪ Alford has become a master of deflection, says Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Rhode Island coach to get help from his brother before facing Oregon, reports Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee.
▪ Southern Cal is hoping to continue its bracket-busting ways against Baylor, reports Zach Helfand of the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Can Oregon recover after injury to Chris Boucher? asks Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.
▪ Kansas vs. Michigan State is not about the seeds, writes Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.
▪ Kansas has a healthy dose of respect for Michigan State, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.
▪ Illinois hires Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State, reports Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune.
▪ What potential candidates are saying about Indiana opening, from Inside the Hall.
▪ A sleeping giant, will Indiana return to the national stage? asks Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.
▪ Tom Crean’s coaching family is there to pick him up, writes Mike Rosenberg of SI.com.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament television schedule
Sunday
12:10: Louisville vs. Michigan (CBS)
About 2:40: Kentucky vs. Wichita State (CBS)
5:15: Kansas vs. Michigan State (CBS)
6:10: North Carolina vs. Arkansas (TNT)
7:10: Oregon vs. Rhode Island (TBS)
About 7:45: Baylor vs. Southern Cal (TruTV)
About 8:40: Duke vs. South Carolina (TNT)
About 9:40: UCLA vs. Cincinnati (TBS)
