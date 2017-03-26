Sidelines with John Clay

March 26, 2017 2:17 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-North Carolina basketball (NCAA)

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

MEMPHIS

No. 1 seed North Carolina meets No. 2 seed Kentucky in the South Region final at the FedEx Forum with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

(Kentucky’s three keys to beating North Carolina)

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-North Carolina (NCAA)
&nbsp;

KENTUCKY VS. NORTH CAROLINA

When: Sunday, 5:05 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis

TV: CBS (WKYT) with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Kentucky-North Carolina last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UNC

Dec

12/2/06

Chapel Hill

63

75

L

12/1/07

Lexington

77

86

L

11/18/08

Chapel Hill

58

77

L

12/5/09

Lexington

68

66

W

12/4/10

Chapel Hill

73

75

L

3/27/11

NCAA Tournament

76

69

W

12/3/11

Lexington

73

72

W

12/14/13

Chapel Hill

77

82

L

12/13/14

Lexington

84

70

W

12/17/16

Las Vegas

103

100

W

Kentucky basketball roster

No

Player

Pos

Class

Ht

Hometown

0

De'Aaron Fox

G

Fr

6.03

Houston, TX

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

Fr

6.10

Chapel Hill, NC

3

Bam Adebayo

F

Fr

6.10

Little Washington, NC

5

Malik Monk

G

Fr

6.03

Lepanto, AK

10

Jonny David

G

So

6.02

Pittsburgh, PA

11

Mychal Mulder

G

Sr

6.04

Windsor, ON

13

Isaiah Briscoe

G

So

6.03

Newark, NJ

14

Tai Wynyard

F

Fr

6.10

Auckland, NZ

15

Isaac Humphries

F

So

7.00

Syndney, AU

20

Brad Calipari

G

Fr

6.00

Franklin Lakes, NJ

25

Dominique Hawkins

G

Sr

6.00

Richmond, KY

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

So

6.03

Cynthiana, KY

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

Fr

6.09

Manchester, NJ

35

Derek Willis

F

Sr

6.09

Mt. Washington, KY

North Carolina basketball roster

No

Player

Pos

Class

Ht

Hometown

0

Nate Britt

G

Sr

6.01

Upper Marlboro, MD

1

Theo Pinson

F

Jr

6.06

Greensboro, NC

2

Joel Berry II

G

Jr

6.00

Apopka, FL

3

Kennedy Meeks

F

Sr

6.10

Charlotte, NC

4

Isaiah Hicks

F

Sr

6.09

Oxford, NC

5

Tony Bradley

F

Fr

6.11

Bartow, FL

11

Shea Rush

F

Fr

6.06

Fairway, KS

13

Kanler Coker

G

Sr

6.04

Gainesville, GA

14

Brandon Robinson

G

Fr

6.05

Douglasville, GA

21

Seventh Woods

G

Fr

6.02

Columbia, SC

24

Kenny Williams

G

So

6.04

Midlothian, VA

25

Aaron Rohlman

F

Jr

6.06

Gastonia, NC

30

Stilman White

G

Sr

6.01

Wilmington, NC

32

Luke Maye

F

So

6.08

Huntersville, NC

44

Justin Jackson

F

Jr

6.08

Tomball, TX

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

College mining competition in Georgetown

View more video

Sports Videos