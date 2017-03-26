Liveblog: Kentucky-North Carolina basketball (NCAA)

No. 1 seed North Carolina meets No. 2 seed Kentucky in the South Region final at the FedEx Forum with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
KENTUCKY VS. NORTH CAROLINA
When: Sunday, 5:05 p.m. ET
Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis
TV: CBS (WKYT) with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Kentucky-North Carolina last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UNC
Dec
12/2/06
Chapel Hill
63
75
L
12/1/07
Lexington
77
86
L
11/18/08
Chapel Hill
58
77
L
12/5/09
Lexington
68
66
W
12/4/10
Chapel Hill
73
75
L
3/27/11
NCAA Tournament
76
69
W
12/3/11
Lexington
73
72
W
12/14/13
Chapel Hill
77
82
L
12/13/14
Lexington
84
70
W
12/17/16
Las Vegas
103
100
W
Kentucky basketball roster
No
Player
Pos
Class
Ht
Hometown
0
De'Aaron Fox
G
Fr
6.03
Houston, TX
1
Sacha Killeya-Jones
F
Fr
6.10
Chapel Hill, NC
3
Bam Adebayo
F
Fr
6.10
Little Washington, NC
5
Malik Monk
G
Fr
6.03
Lepanto, AK
10
Jonny David
G
So
6.02
Pittsburgh, PA
11
Mychal Mulder
G
Sr
6.04
Windsor, ON
13
Isaiah Briscoe
G
So
6.03
Newark, NJ
14
Tai Wynyard
F
Fr
6.10
Auckland, NZ
15
Isaac Humphries
F
So
7.00
Syndney, AU
20
Brad Calipari
G
Fr
6.00
Franklin Lakes, NJ
25
Dominique Hawkins
G
Sr
6.00
Richmond, KY
30
Dillon Pulliam
G
So
6.03
Cynthiana, KY
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
Fr
6.09
Manchester, NJ
35
Derek Willis
F
Sr
6.09
Mt. Washington, KY
North Carolina basketball roster
No
Player
Pos
Class
Ht
Hometown
0
Nate Britt
G
Sr
6.01
Upper Marlboro, MD
1
Theo Pinson
F
Jr
6.06
Greensboro, NC
2
Joel Berry II
G
Jr
6.00
Apopka, FL
3
Kennedy Meeks
F
Sr
6.10
Charlotte, NC
4
Isaiah Hicks
F
Sr
6.09
Oxford, NC
5
Tony Bradley
F
Fr
6.11
Bartow, FL
11
Shea Rush
F
Fr
6.06
Fairway, KS
13
Kanler Coker
G
Sr
6.04
Gainesville, GA
14
Brandon Robinson
G
Fr
6.05
Douglasville, GA
21
Seventh Woods
G
Fr
6.02
Columbia, SC
24
Kenny Williams
G
So
6.04
Midlothian, VA
25
Aaron Rohlman
F
Jr
6.06
Gastonia, NC
30
Stilman White
G
Sr
6.01
Wilmington, NC
32
Luke Maye
F
So
6.08
Huntersville, NC
44
Justin Jackson
F
Jr
6.08
Tomball, TX
