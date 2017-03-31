John Clay podcast: Ben Roberts on Kentucky basketball recruiting

Back from the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago, Herald-Leader recruiting reporter Ben Roberts talks to me about a variety of topics concerning Kentucky basketball recruiting.
Ben gives his impressions of Quade Green, Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington and Nick Richards in Chicago. He also gives updates on the recruiting status of UK targets Mohamed Bamba and Kevin Knox. He also talks about some late recruits who might be on UK’s radar, including one surprising one from Illinois.
We also discuss who might be leaving and returning from this past season’s team, which lost to North Carolina 75-73 in the East Region final last Sunday. Ben talks about some of the conversation surrounding Isaac Humphries’ status for next season.
We also talk about the suddenly bright future of SEC basketball, thanks to placing three teams in the Elite Eight, plus some strong recruiting for next year. And we’re not just talking Kentucky. As an example, new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has landed Michael Porter, Jr., considered by some to be the top recruit for 2017.
Finally, Ben previews the upcoming recruiting events, including the Nike Hoop Summit, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Derby Festival Classic.
