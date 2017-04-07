Links: Isaiah Briscoe’s NBA chances; LaVar Ball being LaVar Ball

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team